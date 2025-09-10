How Incredible Business is powering South Africa’s entrepreneurs

Small and medium-sized businesses are more than just part of South Africa’s economy – they are its lifeblood. They drive innovation, create jobs and fuel growth. Recognising this, Incredible launched Incredible Business, a division dedicated to empowering SMEs with the right technology, tools and support to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

A partner for growth

Incredible Business is not just a technology supplier, it’s a partner. Every business is unique, with its own challenges and goals. Whether it’s a start-up purchasing its first laptop or an established company scaling with advanced systems, Incredible Business provides tailored solutions.

From hardware and software to connectivity, entrepreneurs have access to in-store tech experts who guide them in choosing the right tools. This support is vital for SMEs without dedicated IT teams, ensuring they can focus on running their businesses with confidence.

Technology is often the backbone of growth. For some, it’s a simple device to issue invoices or manage emails. For others, it’s a router connecting them to global markets, a printer that keeps operations flowing or audio-visual tools that shape customer experiences. Whatever the need, Incredible Business delivers reliable, future-ready solutions to help businesses run smoother, grow faster and reach further.

My Incredible Business series

To celebrate the resilience and creativity of local entrepreneurs, Incredible created the My Incredible Business series and competition. This multimedia platform shines a light on SMEs, giving them a stage to share their stories, inspire others and remind South Africans of their vital role in job creation.

The series goes beyond facts and figures. It takes audiences into the heart of each business – its beginnings, its challenges and the defining moments that shaped its journey. It captures the spark that makes every venture unique while inspiring those who dream of starting their own.

More than storytelling, it is about building connections. By amplifying SME voices, the series fosters community support, encourages entrepreneurship and shows how technology can drive growth, innovation and opportunity.

A competition that transforms

At the centre of the series is a competition that gives one standout business a R50 000 Incredible voucher to invest in technology that can transform their future. Throughout the year, more entrepreneurs will have the chance to enter, share their stories and win the support they need to thrive.

This is where ambition meets opportunity. It’s where SMEs can dream bigger, work smarter and take bold steps toward growth – with Incredible Business standing beside them every step of the way.

How to enter

Register an online business profile with Incredible Business

Complete the entry form

Share your business story with us

Ts&Cs apply

Incredible Business is here to give SMEs a voice, connect communities and unlock new possibilities – helping every entrepreneur to truly be Incredible.

Read more articles by Incredible on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: