The $6.40 formula: how Cloud On Demand is turning AWS spend into profit for African partners

In the cloud economy, infrastructure is not the destination, it is the foundation modern cloud businesses are built on. The most successful partners operating in the AWS Ecosystem aren’t merely selling compute and storage, they are building exciting solutions that solve real world problems.

Not only are these solutions solving problems, they are also enabling partners and customers to take advantage of opportunities within their environment. This means they are creating valuable intellectual property and modernising software delivery, which they can, should they choose to, bundle into innovative, annuity-based services.

Transforming businesses

Cloud On Demand, a leading solutions and services aggregator (distributor), provides access to cutting-edge, cloud-enabled technologies that transform businesses. It does not seek to be front and centre, but rather the force behind businesses reaching their goals.

The aim is to create a meaningful and lasting impact – leaving an impression on every stakeholder we serve. At its core, Cloud On Demand (COD) is committed to driving change that resonates throughout the entire value chain.

The company goes to great lengths to ensure that its services, and solutions are world-class. In every endeavour, it delivers nothing less than excellence, always guided by the forefront of technological advancement. It is deliberate in what it offers, allowing it to direct all its energy and expertise toward one aim: leadership in cloud enablement.

Our value proposition

COD offers a customised value proposition tailored to distinct partner segments, including start-ups, independent software vendors (ISVs), developers and channel partners.

According to Canalys, for every $1 spent on AWS consumption, leading partners can generate up to $6.40 in additional revenue through services and support provided to their customers. These offerings vary widely, giving partners the flexibility to tailor their services based on customer needs. What is missing is a structured, supported journey. That’s exactly what Cloud On Demand provides.

The way forward

Whether you are a greenfield start-up looking at cloud solutions for the first time, or an established cloud company expanding your existing capabilities, alignment is the critical first step.

This involves adopting cloud-native business models, building core technical competencies and bringing the right resources in to build, qualify and demonstrate competitive solutions.

Activate: building strengths and go-to-market readiness

Once alignment is established, focus turns to building out technical competencies and commercial responsiveness. This involves streamlining operational workflows and leveraging next generation cloud solutions such as analytics and AI. Marketplace readiness is accelerated by focused enablement, co-marketing effort and joint sales engagement, as well as pipeline development and durable revenue stream activation.

Accelerate: powering scalable and sustainable growth

In this phase, partners can capitalise on strategic support to expand profitably. They receive advanced marketing and partnership programmes that spur growth and innovation. Emphasis is placed on building differentiated offerings, creating recurring revenue models and giving guidance around entering new markets, all in a delimited and quantifiable growth programme. In this manner, partners are guaranteed to stay competitive and responsive in a shifting world.

The Cloud On Demand difference

Cloud On Demand supports and empowers partners in their cloud life cycle by offering innovative and practical tailored support. By offering the fundamental infrastructure, capability building and driving sustainable growth, it prepares its partners for success in the changing cloud economy, which leads to real impact with efficiency and purpose.

The $6.40 opportunity is yours to seize

The question is no longer whether the AWS opportunity exists, but who will capture it? Cloud On Demand has seen the transformation up close – from legacy software vendors reinventing themselves as marketplace-ready SaaS providers, to local IT firms evolving into full-stack managed service powerhouses. Now, it’s your turn to seize the opportunity and lead your organisation into a future defined by innovation.

About Cloud On Demand

Cloud On Demand (COD), part of Alviva Holdings and previously known as Tarsus On Demand, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to transition their businesses to the cloud and software as a service seamlessly. The COD team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that drive growth, efficiency, agility and innovation. COD also provides access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud service providers like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, along with tools that enable seamless access to cloud products and services. In the backup and security space, COD partners with top vendors such as Dropsuite, ESET, AvePoint and Mimecast to deliver robust solutions that protect and secure customer data. Cloud On Demand has consistently demonstrated excellence in cloud distribution, earning numerous prestigious accolades, including Microsoft Indirect Cloud Solution Provider of the Year (2018–2021), Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year (2021) and Cloud Solutions Distributor of the Year at the Intelligent ICT Awards Africa (2024 and 2025).