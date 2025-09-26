Breezy Trade-In launches in South Africa, transforming device trade-ins with AI

Breezy, a global leader in device trade-in and refurbishment, has officially launched its innovative trade-in technology in South Africa, marking a significant milestone in the country’s circular tech economy. The launch introduces Breezy’s artificial intelligence-powered, turnkey trade-in solutions to South African consumers through strategic partnerships with leading retailers and financial platforms.

Breezy’s entry into the South African market is powered by a franchise model in collaboration with ASBIS South Africa, ASBC South Africa and a growing network of partners. Breezy’s technology focuses on four key values for South Africa: excellent customer experience, fair pricing for used devices, broad eligibility and reduced environmental impact.

Customer experience

With advanced AI, customers can complete the entire trade-in process in just 10 minutes – from instant device assessment to finalising the transaction. The journey is designed to be fast, safe and seamless.

Fair prices across a wide range of devices

Breezy offers trade-in values up to 10% higher than the market average for smartphones, laptops and tablets, making the process more transparent, rewarding and worthwhile.

Environmental impact

Every traded-in device is processed at Breezy’s fully robotic refurbishment facility, where automation ensures consistent, high-quality results. These devices are then reintroduced to the market, extending product lifecycles and reducing electronic waste. Breezy’s model supports South Africa’s growing demand for sustainable tech solutions and aligns with global best practices in e-commerce.

“We’re proud to bring Breezy’s global expertise to South Africa, where the demand for affordable and sustainable tech solutions is rapidly growing,” said Andrii Kosar, CEO of Breezy.

“Our partnerships with top-tier retailers, OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and financial institutions allow us to offer consumers a seamless, rewarding way to upgrade their devices while reducing e-waste and supporting the circular economy.”

“This is a gamechanger for South African consumers. Breezy’s technology makes upgrading to Apple devices more accessible and environmentally responsible,” said Timi Otukoya, trade-in business development manager, ASBIS Africa.

Breezy’s partner portfolio in South Africa already includes well-known names such as Nedbank Avo, Incredible Connection, Digital Planet and Digital Generation – and continues to grow.

Avo Trade-In: South Africa’s first fully online trade-in programme

In partnership with Nedbank, Breezy powers Avo Trade-In, the country’s first fully online trade-in platform. Customers can remotely assess their devices using Breezy’s AI-driven photo evaluation, receive instant trade-in values, and apply discounts toward new purchases – all without visiting a store. The service currently supports iPhones, with expansion to other brands underway.

In-store expansion with Incredible Connection

Breezy’s in-store trade-in programme is now available across 89 Incredible Connection locations nationwide. Customers can exchange old smartphones and tablets for instant value, applied directly to new purchases. Breezy’s proprietary diagnostic tools – including Apple-specific evaluations – ensure fast, transparent assessments.

With its entry into South Africa, Breezy is setting a new benchmark for device trade-in, refurbishment and recycling in emerging markets. By combining AI-driven technology with strong local partnerships, Breezy is making tech accessible to more consumers, helping shape a greener, more circular future for the mobile industry in South Africa and beyond.

About Breezy

Breezy is a full-cycle provider of sustainable electronics solutions, specialising in trade-in, refurbishment and remarketing of second-life tech devices. Founded in 2020 as a subsidiary of the ASBIS Group, Breezy now operates in nine markets across the EU, the Middle East and Africa.

Breezy’s trade-in operations cover over 5 000 retail locations through successful partnerships with 50+ leading retail chains and telecommunication operators. With an omnichannel approach – integrating five e-commerce platforms and 13 brick-and-mortar Breezy Experience Centres and islands – the brand delivers affordable smartphones, computers and other electronics while ensuring excellent customer service.

Headquartered in Cyprus, Breezy operates three production facilities with over 3 000sq m of total manufacturing space, enabling full-cycle grading and upgrading operations. The Breezy team consists of approximately 200 employees.

Powered by ASBC South Africa: local expertise behind the brand

While Breezy brings global innovation to the trade-in and refurbishment space, its success in South Africa is powered by ASBC South Africa, the licensed operator of Breezy in the region. ASBC manages the operations of Breezy in South Africa – from sourcing and certifying pre-owned devices to managing sales across multiple channels, including an upcoming pop-up retail store, a dedicated online platform and a growing B2B division.

This structure ensures that Breezy South Africa is more than just a brand – it’s a trusted ecosystem backed by a proven operator committed to transparency, accountability and quality. Together, Breezy and ASBC are reshaping how South Africans engage with second-life tech, making refurbished devices more accessible, reliable and sustainable.

Stay connected with Breezy South Africa on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to discover new arrivals, promotions and updates as we reshape the way South Africans think about second-life devices.

For more information about Breezy, visit breezy.band

For device resell opportunities, visit breezy.mobi

E-mail us for general queries at [email protected]

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned