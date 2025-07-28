Everything you need to know about Copilot and Copilot+ PC

Microsoft has launched a bold new initiative called Copilot+ PC, a fresh category of Windows laptops built specifically for AI. Incredible Business breaks down what Copilot+ PC is, why it matters and, most importantly, whether your next laptop should be one.
The difference between Copilot and Copilot+
Copilot is Microsoft’s generative AI chatbot – your everyday AI companion. It’s a web-based assistant that can generate text, create images, write code and help you brainstorm ideas.
Copilot+, despite sounding like a premium version of Copilot, is something entirely different. It’s not software – it’s a new class of PC hardware designed to run advanced AI features directly on your device.
What is Copilot?
Copilot is Microsoft’s smart chatbot that helps you get things done faster and more creatively. It can assist with:
- Writing: E-mails, stories, poems, essays and more
- Summarising: Webpages, documents or long text
- Rewriting: Adjust tone, length or style
- Creating images: From text descriptions
- Coding: Generate or debug computer code
- Answering questions: Using search results and reliable sources
Think of it as a clever assistant you can talk to – it reads, writes and creates in real time. You can access Copilot from any internet-connected device: laptop, tablet or smartphone.
What is Copilot+ PC?
Copilot+ PC is more than just a Windows 11 laptop with Copilot built in. It’s an AI-optimised machine certified by Microsoft to run powerful on-device AI features smoothly and securely.
Minimum requirements for Copilot+ PC are:
- Neural processing unit (NPU) with at least 40 Tops (trillion operations per second) — basically, the computer can do 40 trillion calculations every second, which means it’s lightning-fast at running AI tools without delays
- 16 GB RAM or more
- 256 GB SSD or higher
- Modern CPU–NPU architecture – Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series, Intel Core Ultra 200V or AMD Ryzen AI 300 series
The 40 Tops NPU is the gamechanger. It allows your PC to run AI features locally — meaning faster performance and better privacy, since your data doesn’t need to be sent to the cloud.
What can Copilot+ PC actually do?
These aren’t just fast laptops – they’re AI-enhanced productivity powerhouses. Here’s what sets them apart:
|Feature
|What it does
|Automatic Super Resolution
|Upscales game graphics in real time without lag
|Live Translate
|Translates spoken content into English from 44 languages
|Paint Cocreator
|Turns sketches or text prompts into finished artwork
|Restyle Image & Image Creator
|Transforms photos or generates new ones using AI
|Windows Studio Effects
|Enhances video calls with lighting, sound and eye contact tricks
Where to buy your Copilot+ PC
Incredible Connection now offers a full range of Copilot+ PC, including:
- Microsoft Surface and Surface Pro
- Select models from Lenovo, Asus, HP and more
These devices combine premium hardware with built-in AI capabilities to help you work smarter, create faster and stay ahead.
Incredible makes it easier to own a Copilot+ PC with flexible ways to pay:
- Buy now, pay later through online partners
- Get it on a mobile data contract
- Open a Store Account and pay over 12 months
- Apply for a Business 30-Day Trade Account
Copilot+ PC isn’t just another spec bump — it’s a new era of computing. If you want a laptop that’s ready for the future of AI, this is where to start.
