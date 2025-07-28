Everything you need to know about Copilot and Copilot+ PC

Microsoft has launched a bold new initiative called Copilot+ PC, a fresh category of Windows laptops built specifically for AI. Incredible Business breaks down what Copilot+ PC is, why it matters and, most importantly, whether your next laptop should be one.

The difference between Copilot and Copilot+

Copilot is Microsoft’s generative AI chatbot – your everyday AI companion. It’s a web-based assistant that can generate text, create images, write code and help you brainstorm ideas.

Copilot+, despite sounding like a premium version of Copilot, is something entirely different. It’s not software – it’s a new class of PC hardware designed to run advanced AI features directly on your device.

What is Copilot?

Copilot is Microsoft’s smart chatbot that helps you get things done faster and more creatively. It can assist with:

Writing: E-mails, stories, poems, essays and more

E-mails, stories, poems, essays and more Summarising: Webpages, documents or long text

Webpages, documents or long text Rewriting: Adjust tone, length or style

Adjust tone, length or style Creating images: From text descriptions

From text descriptions Coding: Generate or debug computer code

Generate or debug computer code Answering questions: Using search results and reliable sources

Think of it as a clever assistant you can talk to – it reads, writes and creates in real time. You can access Copilot from any internet-connected device: laptop, tablet or smartphone.

What is Copilot+ PC?

Copilot+ PC is more than just a Windows 11 laptop with Copilot built in. It’s an AI-optimised machine certified by Microsoft to run powerful on-device AI features smoothly and securely.

Minimum requirements for Copilot+ PC are:

Neural processing unit (NPU) with at least 40 Tops (trillion operations per second) — basically, the computer can do 40 trillion calculations every second, which means it’s lightning-fast at running AI tools without delays

16 GB RAM or more

256 GB SSD or higher

Modern CPU–NPU architecture – Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series, Intel Core Ultra 200V or AMD Ryzen AI 300 series

The 40 Tops NPU is the gamechanger. It allows your PC to run AI features locally — meaning faster performance and better privacy, since your data doesn’t need to be sent to the cloud.

What can Copilot+ PC actually do?

These aren’t just fast laptops – they’re AI-enhanced productivity powerhouses. Here’s what sets them apart:

Feature What it does Automatic Super Resolution Upscales game graphics in real time without lag Live Translate Translates spoken content into English from 44 languages Paint Cocreator Turns sketches or text prompts into finished artwork Restyle Image & Image Creator Transforms photos or generates new ones using AI Windows Studio Effects Enhances video calls with lighting, sound and eye contact tricks

Where to buy your Copilot+ PC

Incredible Connection now offers a full range of Copilot+ PC, including:

Microsoft Surface and Surface Pro

Select models from Lenovo, Asus, HP and more

These devices combine premium hardware with built-in AI capabilities to help you work smarter, create faster and stay ahead.

Incredible makes it easier to own a Copilot+ PC with flexible ways to pay:

Buy now, pay later through online partners

Get it on a mobile data contract

Open a Store Account and pay over 12 months

Apply for a Business 30-Day Trade Account

Copilot+ PC isn’t just another spec bump — it’s a new era of computing. If you want a laptop that’s ready for the future of AI, this is where to start.

Read more articles by Incredible on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: