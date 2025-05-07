Windows 10 end of support: what it means for your business

If you’re still using a Windows 10 device, there’s an important change coming your way. Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10 on 14 October 2025. But what does that really mean for you? And what should you do about it? Incredible Connection breaks it down simply.

What does ‘end of support’ really mean?

After 14 October, Microsoft will stop providing:

Security updates to protect against new threats

Bug fixes that keep your system stable

Performance enhancements that boost productivity

Technical support from Microsoft

Imagine using an old smartphone that no longer updates – apps fail, performance dips and you’re a target for cybercrime. The same applies to unsupported PCs. Without critical updates, Windows 10 devices become a liability.

Why upgrade to a Windows 11 device?

AI-ready technology: Windows 11 devices are built to integrate seamlessly with AI-powered applications. To fully leverage these features, your hardware needs to be AI-capable – with the latest processors, sufficient RAM and optimised storage

Faster performance: Whether you're working, learning or streaming, Windows 11 delivers smooth and responsive performance.

Whether you’re working, learning or streaming, Windows 11 delivers smooth and responsive performance. Enhanced security: With hardware-based protection, including TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, your data stays safer against evolving threats.

What if you don’t upgrade?

Continuing with Windows 10 after the support deadline exposes your business to serious risks:

No security updates, making you vulnerable to cyberattacks

Compatibility issues with newer software and AI tools

No Microsoft support if technical issues arise

Performance lags and increased frustration from outdated tech

Trade in your old laptop at Incredible

Bring in your eligible Windows 10 laptop and trade it in towards a new Windows 11 device. Upgrading to Windows 11 is more than a system update – it’s an investment in your security, productivity and peace of mind. Make the switch today and let Incredible help you every step of the way.

Upgrade your laptop. Change your world. Be Incredible. Find your next device at www.incredible.co.za/upgrade-your-tech.

