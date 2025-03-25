Best laptops for small business – Incredible’s ultimate buying guide

When choosing a laptop for your small business, it’s essential to balance performance, portability, battery life and price. Whether you need a powerhouse for demanding tasks or an affordable option for basic business needs, this guide will help you pick the right one.
Key factors to consider
- Portability and battery life: Lightweight and long battery life for flexibility on the go.
- Performance: Processor (Intel Core i3, i5, i7, Ultra 5, 7, 9 or AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7, AI 9), 16GB RAM and SSD storage.
- Display and keyboard: High-quality screen, comfortable keyboard and responsive touchpad.
- Connectivity: Multiple ports for peripherals, HDMI for external monitors.
- Webcam and mic: For virtual meetings and video calls.
High-end business laptops for power users and executives
This is perfect for multitasking, creative work (like video editing and design) and demanding business apps. It’s ideal for business owners, managers and creative professionals, too.
High-end business laptops
|Laptop
|Key specs
|Why it's great for business
|HP 15s
|Intel Core i7 / Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Impressive performance for creating, convenience of a thin & light laptop
|HP Envy
|Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD
|Built in AI for seamless multitasking
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3
|Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Responsive, with powerful performance and battery life
|Asus Vivobook
|Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Fast charging, power performance and superior display
Laptops for creative and content professionals
|Laptop
|Key specs
|Why it's great for business
|Asus Zenbook Duo
|Ultra 9, 32GB RAM , 2TB SSD
|Revolutionary dual screen, detachable full-size keyboard and empowered by AI
|Lenovo Yoga
|Ultra 7 ,16GB RAM , 512/1TB SSD
|Built-in AI to unleash creativity with multiple use modes
|Asus ProArt
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / AMD Ryzen AI 9, 16GB/32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
|AI-enhanced creative features, military-grade toughness and a long-lasting battery
|HP Omnibook
|Snapdragon X1E , 32GB RAM , 1TB SSD
|AI enhanced technology, high-performance graphics and touchscreen
Midrange business laptops for everyday business needs
These laptops are great for general business use – e-mails, documents, meetings and light multitasking. They’re perfect for growing businesses, team members and field sales teams.
Midrange business laptops
|Laptop
|Key specs
|Why it's great for business
|Acer Swift Lite
|Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512SSD
|Ultra-efficient productivity and multitasking power
|Dell Inspiron
|Intel Core i5, 8/16GB RAM, 512SSD
|Responsive yet quiet performance
|HP 15s
|Intel Core i5 / Ryzen 5, 16GB, RAM, 512SSD
|All-day, anywhere productivity powerhouse
|Asus Vivobook
|Intel Core i5 / Ryzen 5, 16GB, RAM, 512SSD
|Fast charging, power performance and superior display
Budget business laptops for basic tasks and start-ups
These machines are cost-effective options for start-ups, part-time businesses and admin tasks.
Budget business laptops
|Laptop
|Key specs
|Why it's great for business
|Lenovo Flex 5
|Intel Core i3/ Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 512SSD
|Ample super quick memory and storage, plus a fast-charging battery
|HP 15s
|Intel Core i3/ Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 256SSD
|Ample storage, fast connections and plenty of memory
|Acer Aspire
|Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512SSD
|Responsive processors and ample storage
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1
|Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512SSD
|All-day battery life and powerful everyday use device
Top recommendations by role
|Business role
|Recommended category
|Admin staff/entry level
|Intel i3 / Ryzen 3 budget
|Sales/marketing professional
|Intel i5 / Ryzen 5 midrange
|Remote/field staff
|Intel i5 / Ryzen 5 midrange, lightweight
|Creative/design professionals
|Ultra 7/9 / Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E high-end (with good GPU)
|Business owner/executive
|Intel i7 / Ryzen 7 high-end
Explore Incredible’s wide range of business-ready laptops, designed to suit every need and budget – from powerful high-end models for executives to cost-effective options for start-ups and admin teams. Whether you’re looking for performance, portability or value, our expertly curated selection has you covered.
Plus, shop with confidence and enjoy a free, three-year warranty on all laptops upon registration, giving you added peace of mind and protection for your business investment. Get the right tech, backed by Incredible service. For more, visit the Incredible website.
Note: Recommendations done on Windows devices in March 2025.
