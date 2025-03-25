Best laptops for small business – Incredible’s ultimate buying guide

When choosing a laptop for your small business, it’s essential to balance performance, portability, battery life and price. Whether you need a powerhouse for demanding tasks or an affordable option for basic business needs, this guide will help you pick the right one.

Key factors to consider

Portability and battery life: Lightweight and long battery life for flexibility on the go.

Performance: Processor (Intel Core i3, i5, i7, Ultra 5, 7, 9 or AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7, AI 9), 16GB RAM and SSD storage.

Display and keyboard: High-quality screen, comfortable keyboard and responsive touchpad.

Connectivity: Multiple ports for peripherals, HDMI for external monitors.

Webcam and mic: For virtual meetings and video calls.

High-end business laptops for power users and executives

This is perfect for multitasking, creative work (like video editing and design) and demanding business apps. It’s ideal for business owners, managers and creative professionals, too.

Midrange business laptops for everyday business needs

These laptops are great for general business use – e-mails, documents, meetings and light multitasking. They’re perfect for growing businesses, team members and field sales teams.

Budget business laptops for basic tasks and start-ups

These machines are cost-effective options for start-ups, part-time businesses and admin tasks.

Explore Incredible’s wide range of business-ready laptops, designed to suit every need and budget – from powerful high-end models for executives to cost-effective options for start-ups and admin teams. Whether you’re looking for performance, portability or value, our expertly curated selection has you covered.

Plus, shop with confidence and enjoy a free, three-year warranty on all laptops upon registration, giving you added peace of mind and protection for your business investment. Get the right tech, backed by Incredible service. For more, visit the Incredible website.

Note: Recommendations done on Windows devices in March 2025.

Don’t miss: