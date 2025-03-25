Close Menu

    Best laptops for small business – Incredible’s ultimate buying guide

    Best laptops for small business - Incredible's ultimate buying guideWhen choosing a laptop for your small business, it’s essential to balance performance, portability, battery life and price. Whether you need a powerhouse for demanding tasks or an affordable option for basic business needs, this guide will help you pick the right one.

    Key factors to consider

    • Portability and battery life: Lightweight and long battery life for flexibility on the go.
    • Performance: Processor (Intel Core i3, i5, i7, Ultra 5, 7, 9 or AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7, AI 9), 16GB RAM and SSD storage.
    • Display and keyboard: High-quality screen, comfortable keyboard and responsive touchpad.
    • Connectivity: Multiple ports for peripherals, HDMI for external monitors.
    • Webcam and mic: For virtual meetings and video calls.

    High-end business laptops for power users and executives

    This is perfect for multitasking, creative work (like video editing and design) and demanding business apps. It’s ideal for business owners, managers and creative professionals, too.

    High-end business laptops

    LaptopKey specsWhy it's great for business
    HP 15sIntel Core i7 / Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSDImpressive performance for creating, convenience of a thin & light laptop
    HP EnvyRyzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512 SSDBuilt in AI for seamless multitasking
    Lenovo IdeaPad 3Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSDResponsive, with powerful performance and battery life
    Asus VivobookIntel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSDFast charging, power performance and superior display

    Laptops for creative and content professionals

    LaptopKey specsWhy it's great for business
    Asus Zenbook DuoUltra 9, 32GB RAM , 2TB SSDRevolutionary dual screen, detachable full-size keyboard and empowered by AI
    Lenovo YogaUltra 7 ,16GB RAM , 512/1TB SSDBuilt-in AI to unleash creativity with multiple use modes
    Asus ProArtQualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / AMD Ryzen AI 9, 16GB/32GB RAM, 1TB SSDAI-enhanced creative features, military-grade toughness and a long-lasting battery
    HP OmnibookSnapdragon X1E , 32GB RAM , 1TB SSDAI enhanced technology, high-performance graphics and touchscreen

    Midrange business laptops for everyday business needs

    These laptops are great for general business use – e-mails, documents, meetings and light multitasking. They’re perfect for growing businesses, team members and field sales teams.

    Midrange business laptops

    LaptopKey specsWhy it's great for business
    Acer Swift LiteIntel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512SSDUltra-efficient productivity and multitasking power
    Dell InspironIntel Core i5, 8/16GB RAM, 512SSDResponsive yet quiet performance
    HP 15sIntel Core i5 / Ryzen 5, 16GB, RAM, 512SSDAll-day, anywhere productivity powerhouse
    Asus VivobookIntel Core i5 / Ryzen 5, 16GB, RAM, 512SSDFast charging, power performance and superior display

    Budget business laptops for basic tasks and start-ups

    These machines are cost-effective options for start-ups, part-time businesses and admin tasks.

    Budget business laptops

    LaptopKey specsWhy it's great for business
    Lenovo Flex 5Intel Core i3/ Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 512SSDAmple super quick memory and storage, plus a fast-charging battery
    HP 15sIntel Core i3/ Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 256SSDAmple storage, fast connections and plenty of memory
    Acer AspireIntel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512SSDResponsive processors and ample storage
    Lenovo IdeaPad 1Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512SSDAll-day battery life and powerful everyday use device

    Top recommendations by role

    Business roleRecommended category
    Admin staff/entry levelIntel i3 / Ryzen 3 budget
    Sales/marketing professionalIntel i5 / Ryzen 5 midrange
    Remote/field staffIntel i5 / Ryzen 5 midrange, lightweight
    Creative/design professionalsUltra 7/9 / Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E high-end (with good GPU)
    Business owner/executiveIntel i7 / Ryzen 7 high-end

    Explore Incredible’s wide range of business-ready laptops, designed to suit every need and budget – from powerful high-end models for executives to cost-effective options for start-ups and admin teams. Whether you’re looking for performance, portability or value, our expertly curated selection has you covered.

    Plus, shop with confidence and enjoy a free, three-year warranty on all laptops upon registration, giving you added peace of mind and protection for your business investment. Get the right tech, backed by Incredible service. For more, visit the Incredible website.

    Note: Recommendations done on Windows devices in March 2025.

