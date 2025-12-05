AI is not a technology problem – iqbusiness

Artificial intelligence is distracting too many organisations into thinking that AI is a technology challenge. It’s not, well, not primarily.

AI is first and foremost a people problem, and it is a business problem. Technology alone cannot deliver impact. How your teams adopt it, how your leaders integrate it and how your operations evolve around it – these are the real barriers to impact, growth and success.

Too often, companies deploy pilots, proofs of concept or individual productivity tools and hope for a quick win. MIT research indicates that 95% of AI pilots fail to yield tangible business results. The reason is simple: they’re misaligned.

A fragmented approach produces fragmented results, while cohesion, clarity and purpose drive success

The data and our experience show beyond doubt that the conversation needs to start with desired outcomes, not tools.

Vitally, your vision must lead, and your strategy must guide. Before choosing a tool or running a pilot, ask yourself what value you hope to unlock and which business outcomes will define success? Focus on those first. Every AI initiative, every decision, every experiment should trace back to that starting point. If you begin with clarity, and align every effort, you’ll start to see results that matter.

As alluring and promising as AI tools and answers may appear, don’t start with the tool and chase opportunities. Rather, start with your desired outcomes and design your AI ecosystem to serve them.

In other words, start with your keys to winning. Identify the five or six critical levers that differentiate your organisation. Is it acquiring new customers? Driving growth? Reducing operational friction? Once you’ve established your framework, work backwards.

Beyond automation

This philosophy extends beyond simple automation. Yes, bots are useful and simple process-driven decision-making can save time. But the next generation of AI, agentic AI, is different. It reasons and sets goals. It thinks, within the context that you provide it, to achieve outcomes and the real magic happens when this is blended. iqbusiness specialises in integrating both approaches: simple application of AI for routine tasks plus more complex solutions embedding generative AI, ensuring a fit-for-purpose solution for the problem that you want to solve, and all combined under a single operating system.

The operating system must involve technology, people, processes and strategy, because a fragmented approach produces fragmented results, while cohesion, clarity and purpose drive success.

Our methodology is end-to-end:

Vision Strategy Capability assessment Execution Solution building Change management Data readiness Governance

More than just proposing solutions, we actually prove them in ways that are understandable and virtually immediate. Our iqbusiness rapid vision initiative can turn a client problem into a working proof of concept within weeks, and clients can see the AI in action before committing to a full-scale implementation.

Central to the success of any AI project are the people. It is therefore essential that change management and training should never be categorised as optional because when the people who make up the teams are not on board, no amount of excellent strategy or execution will help. Your AI adoption will fail. The iqbusiness teams emphasise talent readiness and continuous learning when helping clients develop AI-native environments, where employees are equipped, confident and empowered to work alongside AI as a thinking partner, not as an after-thought.

Delivering value

Ideally, businesses should aim for quick wins without losing sight of scale by delivering value weekly and building foundations monthly. This cadence allows companies to experiment, test and learn, while continually aligning with strategy and building the required capability to scale. Test early, inspect, adapt and scale intelligently – all while being guided by the golden mantra “be directionally accurate rather than precisely wrong”.

Return on investment on AI projects must also be treated with intelligent nuance.

iqbusiness recommends a two-level measurement: solution-specific benefits and the overall ROI of the AI deployment. Leading indicators track performance, and dashboards provide transparency. In this way, businesses can pivot quickly if outcomes aren’t being met. The goal should always be value maximisation, not just technology adoption.

Of course, while the fun experimenting and initial AI wins are landing, an eye on the responsible AI foundations of good governance and data quality must underpin everything. More than just a tick-box exercise, the latest AI language models, knowledge graphs and retrieval-augmented systems all require high-quality, curated and up-to-date data. Without it, AI outputs are unreliable and even potentially risky, causing hallucinations and data biases in your results. Your biggest AI investment risks becoming your biggest liability where you may lose trust with your clients.

Training and skills

Matching tight budgets to a talent pool with an AI skill shortage is another major stumbling block for AI implementation in South Africa. Roles like AI solution architects and AI engineers are scarce, if not impossible to fill. But this is where training programmes, apprenticeships and partnerships with specialised start-ups become vital in both solving a client’s immediate recruitment problem and growing globally competitive talent here at home.

iqbusiness addresses this with our partnership with Accelerated Innovation and Scaled Agile Inc. to ensure both technical proficiency and broad literacy. Everyone in the company must become AI-aware, AI-native and equipped to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.

But perhaps more than pure skills, the AI revolution is defined by innovation outpacing adoption. Tools, models and frameworks evolve daily, so organisations must boldly embed agility into their DNA, through the new survival skills of rapid experimentation, iteration and relentless learning.

Culture matters

Finally, culture matters more than ever before. An important part of any AI adoption is accurately identifying who the change agents are within the business early on. These people champion AI, facilitate learning and maintain momentum in circumstances where change is overwhelming and even paralysing.

The path to value is not automatic

AI will change how every business operates, but the path to value is not automatic. It means starting with outcomes, aligning strategy to technology, building capability, embedding agility, ensuring governance and nurturing people. The goal is not to deploy AI for its own sake but to create a measurable impact.

If there is only one thing to remember, it’s that being AI-native is less about the tools and more about mindset. Embrace change. Equip your people. Align your strategy. Deliver value incrementally and at scale. Monitor relentlessly. Adapt constantly.

Those who do will not only survive the AI revolution, but lead it.

About iqbusiness

iqbusiness is Africa’s future-focused management and digital growth enabler, founded on over 26 years’ experience. Led by some of the continent’s best thinkers and doers, our purpose is simple: to grow people, business and Africa as one.

Established in South Africa in 1998, iqbusiness integrated into Reunert ICT in 2023 and merged with +OneX in 2024. Together, we offer a full-service suite of digital services, managed services, digital consulting and management consulting across the continent.

Our scale and unique capabilities mean we unlock exponential value and global growth for our clients. Renowned for our tenacious Geshido energy and determination to deliver projects of excellence and meaning, we are a proud level 1 B-BEE contributor and hold B-Corp, conscious companies and top employer status. For more information, visit www.iqbusiness.net.