Airtel to roll out Starlink direct-to-cell across Africa

Airtel Africa said on Tuesday it has partnered with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellite technology to all of its 14 markets.

The satellite-to-mobile service will begin across Africa in 2026, with data for select applications and text messaging, Airtel Africa said in a statement.

Airtel Africa customers with compatible smartphones in regions without terrestrial coverage will have network connectivity through Starlink.

The deal also includes “support for Starlink’s first broadband Direct to Cell system, with next-generation satellites that will be capable of providing high-speed connectivity to smartphones with 20x improved data speed,” Airtel Africa said.

Last month, Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, became the first in Europe to launch Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellite technology in a bid to keep millions connected amid wartime blackouts and disrupted infrastructure. — Juby Babu, (c) 2025 Reuters

