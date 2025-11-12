Vodacom signs ‘pivotal’ deal with Starlink

Vodacom Group has announced what it has described as a “pivotal” agreement with Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide internet access to businesses across Africa.

The agreement will also result in expanded rural network coverage.

“Integrating Starlink’s satellite backhaul into Vodacom’s mobile network will accelerate network coverage expansion while increasing network performance in rural areas,” Vodacom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vodacom will resell Starlink equipment and services to enterprise and small business customers in Africa, while “retaining the flexibility to create localised value propositions that consider the unique requirements and affordability of the African market”.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said in the statement: “Low-Earth orbit satellite technology will help bridge the digital divide where traditional infrastructure is not feasible, and this partnership will unlock new possibilities for the unconnected.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

