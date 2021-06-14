Andries Delport is new CEO of Dark Fibre Africa - TechCentral

Former Vodacom Group chief technology officer Andries Delport will replace Thinus Mulder as CEO of Dark Fibre Africa, Remgro-controlled DFA parent CIVH said on Monday.

Mulder, DFA’s founding chief financial officer who has been with the business for the past 13 years, will leave the company at the end of September, CIVH and DFA said in a statement. They did not say where Mulder is going.

“Thinus will still be available to the group until at least December 2021,” said CIVH CEO Raymond Ndlovu. “His consummate knowledge of the CIVH group’s businesses and the ICT industry is an asset that CIVH will still want to draw upon.”

Delport, who is currently chief technology officer of CIVH, will take the reins from Mulder at DFA on 1 October. “He will immediately become more involved with DFA operations during the intervening transition period,” DFA said.

Ndlovu lauded Mulder’s leadership in “achieving the company’s stellar financial performance and the significant improvement in DFA’s Net Promoter Score in recent years”.

DFA builds fibre-optic telecommunications networks and has deployed over 14 000km of ducting infrastructure in major metros, secondary cities and smaller towns. It is the sister company in the CIVH stable to fibre-to-the-home operator Vumatel. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media