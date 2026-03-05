Andy Higgins to move into new role at Bob Group

South African e-commerce platform Bob Group has appointed Anita Erasmus as CEO designate as the company looks to capitalise on the rapid growth of online retail in the country.

Erasmus will serve in the role for a six-month transition period alongside co-founder and MD Andy Higgins before formally assuming the position on 1 September 2026.

Higgins will move into the newly created role of executive director of strategy and chief of payments, where he will focus on advancing Bob Pay, the company’s payment service, and leading long-term strategic initiatives.

Bob integrates marketplace, payments, shipping and collection services under a single platform

Bob — known as Bidorbuy until 2022 — integrates marketplace, payments, shipping and collection services under a single platform aimed at simplifying digital commerce for South African consumers and businesses.

Erasmus brings nearly a decade of experience in e-commerce and logistics to the company. As head of business at Bob, she led the day-to-day operations of the company’s shipping service and played a central role in scaling its Bob Go logistics offering. The company says it now processes more shipments in a single day than it did in an entire month when she joined.

“My vision for Bob’s next phase is simple — growth, and meaningful growth,” said Erasmus in a statement. “Our focus is on serving more customers, solving important problems and increasing the value we create in the market, while remaining disciplined so that expenses do not grow at the same pace as gross profit.”

Shift

Higgins said the leadership change reflects the company’s shift from its foundational phase into what he described as “purposeful growth”.

“Anita understands the DNA of this company better than anyone. She has consistently demonstrated the ability to turn high-level vision into practical execution, which is exactly what Bob needs,” he said.

Watch | Andy Higgins on the outlook for online shopping in South Africa

The appointment comes as South Africa’s e-commerce market continues to expand rapidly. A 2025 report by World Wide Worx found that online retail grew by 35% in 2024 to an estimated R96-billion, accounting for 8% of total retail sales. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

