Atlassian, Obsidian share 5 game-changing automation hacks in latest Jira webinar

On 30 June 2025, more than 100 professionals from across South Africa’s leading finance, telecommunications, retail and IT sectors tuned in to the highly anticipated webinar “Automation in Jira: Do More with Less”. This collaborative event was hosted by Obsidian Systems and Atlassian, and powered by TechCentral.

In today’s world of work, where software delivery speed and operational efficiency are mission critical, the one-hour session offered a masterclass in how smart Jira automation can empower teams to scale without the burnout. As Obsidian Systems, we understand that code is pervasive in every aspect of life and work. With a focus on real-world impact, attendees were introduced to five practical automation hacks designed to streamline workflows, reduce manual effort, and improve service delivery across Jira Software and Jira Service Management (JSM).

Moderated by Angela Ho, chief marketing officer at Obsidian Systems, the session featured Atlassian-certified experts Tiisetso Monatisa and Nick Holdstock, dubbed “Your How-To Guy” and “Your Solutions Guy”, respectively, who guided attendees through live demos and actionable tips for getting more out of their Jira environments.

Your team should not be spending hours on things that can be triggered in seconds

“Your team should not be spending hours on things that can be triggered in seconds,” said Monatisa. “Automation isn’t just about saving time, but it’s about building trust in your systems.”

Holdstock added: “The more your organisation grows, the more everyday manual tasks compound. Jira automation is a key driver to bridge silos, enable collaboration and create responsive teams ready for scale.”

Key takeaways from the session included:

How to auto-assign, comment and edit tasks using team-defined rules;

Scheduling actions to keep tickets and sprints on track;

Using smart values for context-aware automation;

Configuring conditional email alerts to reduce alert fatigue; and

Leveraging webhooks to integrate Jira with external tools.

This webinar was especially relevant for scrum masters, ITSM managers, DevOps engineers, platform engineers and solution architects looking to modernise operations with minimal friction and no code.

Participants walked away with downloadable resources and renewed inspiration to unlock the full potential of Jira’s automation engine.

If you missed the webinar, a recording is available upon request via Obsidian Systems

As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Obsidian Systems has been recognised for its deep expertise and consistent delivery of successful outcomes across the Atlassian ecosystem. This elite status reflects Obsidian’s proven capabilities in areas such as cloud migration, IT service management (ITSM) and agile transformation. Platinum partners must meet stringent certification requirements and demonstrate a strong track record of client success. Specialisations within the tier – like cloud, Agile at scale and ITSM – underscore Obsidian’s ability to tailor Atlassian solutions for complex enterprise environments.

For more, e-mail [email protected], visit smarterteams.co.za or connect at x.com/obsidianza.

About Obsidian Systems

Obsidian is the name that has become synonymous with providing peace of mind when it comes to open solutions. We put the needs of our customers first and build future-facing technology solutions together. Obsidian Systems has a culture of dynamic innovation coupled with a strong tendency towards trying new things (among many other attributes) and is not afraid to make mistakes. This, and taking full accountability and responsibility for actions, is encouraged. Our people are encouraged to learn and grow themselves to their full potential as managers, innovators, problem solvers and citizens of South Africa.

Obsidian Systems, along with its subsidiaries Autumn Leaf and RadixTrie, is an established supplier of enterprise-ready open-source software solutions. We focus on providing the South African market with vendor-certified products; local expertise to provide consulting, development, and support; and vendor-certified training. We help teams get their code to the best platforms and the correct data.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

