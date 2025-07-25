TCS+ | Lessons from South Africa’s biggest cyberattacks

IT security breaches are on the rise in South Africa and worldwide and, with AI tools at their disposal, criminals are scaling up their attacks.

With the risk of attack so high, organisations are forced to look beyond beefing up security – they must prepare for the unfortunate event where their systems are, in fact, breached. One way to do this is to learn from those organisations whose systems have been breached in the past.

This episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, the third in a series of three with First Distribution on how to manage cyber crises – catch episodes one and two here – sees Microsoft portfolio manager at First Distribution Kejen Pillay back to share more insight on this topic.

Pillay discusses various lessons from:

The TransUnion breach of March 2022, where 5.2 million records were compromised and a US$15-million ransom demanded;

The CIPC hack of February 2024 and the media furore that ensued; and

The National Health Laboratory Services breach of June 2024.

