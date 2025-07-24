TCS+ | First Distribution’s guide to a bulletproof cyber crisis response strategy

In cybersecurity, prevention is always better than cure. However, organisations have to prepare for the worst-case scenario, one where their systems are breached by cybercriminals.

This is the second in a series of three podcasts on how to manage cyber crises effectively when they happen. The first episode – watch it here – centred on defining what a cyber crisis is and the different ways cybercriminals exploit an organisation.

In episode 2, Kejen Pillay, portfolio manager for Microsoft at First Distribution, discusses the strategies and tools organisations use to craft an effective crisis response plan.

Pillay delves into:

The elements of an effective crisis response plan;

The Microsoft tools businesses can use to prepare for a cyber crisis;

Backups and other tools that aid in the speedy recovery of operations following a cyber crisis;

The importance of training non-IT staff on what to do in a cyber crisis;

How AI tools can help protect organisations; and

Advice for organisations wanting to begin crafting their cyber crisis response plan.

