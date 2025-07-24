Spar Malelane shelves go fully digital with NEC XON and Pricer

NEC XON has supplied upgraded Pricer electronic shelf labels (ESL) to SuperSpar Malelane. The upgrade marks the next chapter in a 13-year journey of digital innovation, operational efficiency and pricing accuracy at one of Spar’s leading South African stores. (Over 350 million electronic shelf labels have been deployed in retailers around the world.)

The 2025 upgrade introduces enhanced label functionality, including:

Four-colour display (black, red, yellow and white) , which Malelane SuperSpar is using to differentiate between standard, promotional and Spar Rewards pricing;

, which Malelane SuperSpar is using to differentiate between standard, promotional and Spar Rewards pricing; Customisable templates that reduce visual clutter while reinforcing key offers;

that reduce visual clutter while reinforcing key offers; Flashing lights to draw attention to specials and improve visibility;

to draw attention to specials and improve visibility; Stock-on-hand and rate-of-sale indicators visible to merchandisers directly at the shelf, helping to identify stock discrepancies in real time; and

visible to merchandisers directly at the shelf, helping to identify stock discrepancies in real time; and A4 and A5-sized labels in, for example, deli and butchery sections with specific labelling like a “Dry Ager” logo to support premium display requirements.

Pricing accuracy and operational efficiency were key motivators behind both the original investment and the current upgrade.

“Our pricing manager can change prices instantly – no printing, no staff walking the aisles and far less human error,” said Lex Hollmann, owner of SuperSpar and Tops Malelane.

“We’ve also cut label roaming to near zero – which preserves system performance and label life,” he said. (Roaming occurs when the label and the backend system are no longer communicating with one another, because a label has been physically damaged or been removed from the retail selling area.)

Exceeded expectations

Installed in 2012, the original ESLs have outperformed their expected lifespan of eight to 10 years, delivering consistent performance for more than 13 years in a demanding retail environment. With nearly 14 000 labels deployed across the store, the upgrade underscores both the durability of Pricer technology and the longstanding partnership between NEC XON and Hollmann.

“Thirteen years ago we were one of the first Spars in the country to adopt this technology. We expected eight to 10 years from the labels – they gave us 13,” said Hollmann. “What made the system invaluable wasn’t just the automation. It was the communication. We always knew which labels were working, which needed attention and that our shelf pricing was accurate – every single day.

“Technology is only valuable if it makes life easier and helps the customer,” he said. “With the new labels, we’re simplifying the shopping experience while improving our operations in the background. We can target replenishment, avoid out-of-stocks and launch promotions on the fly.”

Crucial retailer to the local community

SuperSpar Malelane, the largest in the Lowveld, serves around 200 000 customers per month through 38 till points. Ensuring accurate shelf pricing across thousands of products in such a high-volume environment was once a logistical challenge involving thousands of paper tags. Today, price updates that once took a full day are completed in just 15 minutes, without additional labour.

According to Minesh Manga, digital solutions executive at NEC XON, the store has been a model partner for over a decade. “Lex and his team have always pushed for more from the technology, and that’s helped us evolve how ESLs are used in South African retail. This upgrade sets a new benchmark – not just for functionality, but for store-led innovation.”

Future-focused and flexible, the new ESL system positions SuperSpar Malelane to continue experimenting and leading. “The system’s not static,” said Hollmann. “Other stores will bring new ideas, and the beauty of this technology is that it adapts. With NEC XON’s support, we’re ready for the next 10 years.”

