AIoT is South Africa’s next competitive advantage, if we act now

We’re at an inflection point. Around the world, we’re seeing artificial intelligence and the internet of things come together – what many are calling AIoT – to reshape completely how industries operate.

And while mainstream news often focuses on shiny ideas like flying drones or autonomous cities, I’m more interested in how these technologies are solving gritty, real-world problems – problems that South African businesses know all too well.

A recent article from IoT For All laid out seven AIoT trends to watch in 2025, from edge AI and predictive maintenance to smarter infrastructure and sustainability. These aren’t concepts on a whiteboard. They’re practical, proven tools already in action, and I’ve seen them working right here in South Africa.

At Sigfox South Africa, we’ve been helping clients use low-power networks and smart data to do more than just monitor their operations. They’re using it to predict, automate and save, all in real time.

Let me give you a sense of what I mean:

Edge AI means devices can make decisions on-site without needing fast internet or a constant connection. In a country where power and bandwidth aren’t guaranteed, that’s not just helpful, it’s essential.

means devices can make decisions on-site without needing fast internet or a constant connection. In a country where power and bandwidth aren’t guaranteed, that’s not just helpful, it’s essential. Predictive maintenance is giving our clients a heads-up before a machine breaks, not after. That’s helping manufacturers, farmers and utilities reduce costly downtime and stay ahead.

is giving our clients a heads-up before a machine breaks, not after. That’s helping manufacturers, farmers and utilities reduce costly downtime and stay ahead. Remote healthcare is no longer wishful thinking. We’re seeing smart devices monitor patient vitals in rural areas, without traditional connectivity, alerting caregivers before things go wrong.

is no longer wishful thinking. We’re seeing smart devices monitor patient vitals in rural areas, without traditional connectivity, alerting caregivers before things go wrong. Sustainability is no longer about reporting; it’s about real-time visibility into your energy and water usage. Our partners are already tracking and acting on this data daily.

Empowering people

And here’s the thing: none of this is about replacing people. It’s about empowering them, giving teams the insight to act faster, cut waste and solve problems before they escalate. It’s about building smarter businesses that are resilient in tough conditions, like ours.

As legacy 2G and 3G networks start to be closed down and infrastructure costs keep rising, the question isn’t whether we can afford to explore AIoT. It’s whether we can afford not to.

The tools are here. The need is urgent. The opportunity is ours to lead.

Let’s not wait for someone else to define what a smart, connected and competitive South Africa looks like. Let’s build it ourselves.

The author, Greg Rood, is CEO of Sigfox South Africa

