How AnyDesk is redefining remote service through Freshservice and Salesforce

In a world where speed, convenience and seamless communication define success, support teams are expected to deliver more — faster, smarter and with minimal disruption. Whether serving internal teams through IT helpdesks or responding to customer queries in real time, organisations increasingly rely on integrated technology that removes friction and elevates the support experience.

Enter AnyDesk, a global leader in secure, high-performance remote desktop access, now seamlessly integrated into both Freshservice and Salesforce. These powerful integrations transform traditional ticketing systems into full-service platforms, enabling remote support directly within the tools agents already use.

AnyDesk: built for performance, trusted by millions

With more than a billion downloads worldwide, AnyDesk is trusted by IT professionals and customer service teams alike. Its proprietary codec delivers ultra-low latency and real-time responsiveness — even in low-bandwidth environments. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and Raspberry Pi, it runs smoothly across all major platforms.

Security is foundational to AnyDesk’s architecture. It uses AES 256-bit encryption, TLS 1.2 transport security and granular access controls to ensure private, compliant remote sessions for even the most regulated industries.

From remote control and screen sharing to file transfer, session logging and unattended access, AnyDesk offers a complete suite of remote support capabilities.

Freshservice + AnyDesk: powering internal IT helpdesks

The integration of AnyDesk within Freshworks’ Freshservice gives IT support teams exactly what they need — direct remote access from within a service ticket, with no need to switch tools or interfaces.

Agents can:

Launch remote sessions instantly from tickets

from tickets Generate secure links for users and support staff

for users and support staff Track session status (open, waiting, ready, closed)

(open, waiting, ready, closed) Schedule future sessions — all from inside Freshservice

This deep integration ensures a single-pane-of-glass experience, where all session history and activity are automatically logged within the service case. Agents benefit from built-in auditing and users experience faster resolution without having to install extra tools or follow complicated instructions.

Integration highlights

One-click session start and invite

Ready-to-send e-mail templates

No user-side setup required — lightweight AnyDesk Quick Support module handles everything

Support for screen recording, privacy screen, file transfers and session handover

Sessions close automatically when the Freshservice ticket is resolved

Remote device controls, including restart, user switching and privacy toggling

Why it matters

Freshservice becomes more than a ticketing tool — it becomes a live, collaborative problem-solving hub. The result? Reduced resolution times, happier internal users and a dramatically improved support workflow.

Salesforce integration: support that starts where you work

The beauty of the new AnyDesk integration is how naturally it fits into your team’s existing Salesforce workflow. There’s no need to switch tabs or juggle external tools. Support agents can now start a remote session from within the Salesforce Service Console, right when they need it.

Picture this: a customer reports a technical issue via a case in Salesforce. Instead of asking them to download software or schedule a call, the agent simply clicks a button. A secure session link is sent instantly, and within seconds the agent can view and control the customer’s screen, chat with them and troubleshoot the issue live.

Need to escalate the case to a specialist? The agent can seamlessly transfer the session – without disrupting the workflow or restarting the conversation. For more complex cases, sessions can be scheduled in advance, tied to specific Salesforce cases and automatically logged for full visibility.

All of this happens within the familiar Salesforce environment, making the entire support experience faster, smarter and easier for both agents and customers.

Why it matters: real results, right when they’re needed

This integration isn’t just a new feature – it’s a major shift in how service is delivered.

Support teams benefit from instant session launches that reduce ticket resolution times and eliminate delays. Customers no longer need to download additional software or follow complicated steps – they just receive help, quickly and conveniently.

Every interaction is tracked and recorded within Salesforce, giving teams a full, auditable history of the case. This improves transparency and accountability, while also streamlining follow-ups and reporting.

Most importantly, the process becomes more human. By removing unnecessary friction, support becomes something customers appreciate – not something they endure.

Quick to deploy, easy to scale

Getting started with the AnyDesk Salesforce integration is refreshingly simple. After installing the app from the Salesforce AppExchange, teams authenticate using secure OAuth 2.0, configure their session permissions and train agents – often going live in just a few days.

The solution is built to grow with your business. Whether you’re running a small helpdesk or managing a high-volume support centre across multiple countries, this integration can adapt to your needs.

A smarter way to support

AnyDesk’s integrations with Freshservice and Salesforce reflect a broader shift toward remote-first, real-time, user-friendly support. By embedding remote access tools directly into ticketing and CRM platforms, businesses eliminate barriers between issue and solution.

Platform Key advantage Freshservice Internal IT teams troubleshoot faster without leaving the ticket Salesforce Customer support agents deliver live assistance within the CRM

These integrations:

Minimise tool-switching

Speed up resolution

Ensure session security and transparency

Improve both agent and user experience

In today’s digital world, exceptional support isn’t just about solving problems — it’s about doing so quickly, securely and seamlessly. With AnyDesk now natively integrated into both Freshservice and Salesforce, your team can meet that challenge head-on.

Reach out to Avert ITD today to explore how AnyDesk and Salesforce can work together to empower your team and delight your customers.

Avert ITD: your trusted AnyDesk partner in Africa

For businesses in South Africa and throughout the African continent, Avert ITD is your dedicated partner for AnyDesk solutions.

As the official distributor for AnyDesk in Africa, AVERT ITD offers more than just software licensing. It provides full-service support – from solution design and deployment to training, integration and ongoing technical assistance.

Their local expertise ensures that African businesses get tailored advice and reliable service, whether they’re adopting AnyDesk for the first time or scaling it across multiple teams and regions. With Avert ITD, companies can fully leverage AnyDesk’s power while staying aligned with regional needs, compliance and infrastructure.

Real-time support through live chat

In addition to WhatsApp, Avert ITD has introduced a live chat feature on our updated website. This allows you to connect instantly with knowledgeable representatives who can answer your questions and offer personalised guidance. The chat feature ensures you receive fast and efficient support without having to navigate through complex menus. By combining WhatsApp and live chat, Avert ITD guarantees that partners and customers can easily access expert support, whenever they need it.

About Avert IT Distribution

Partnering with Avert ITD means investing in your success and growth. As a world-class distributor, we offer a superior range of cybersecurity solutions to protect your clients and your reputation. Founded in 2004, Avert ITD has continued to expand and evolve. We are proud to serve partners across Africa, prioritising accountability, integrity and commitment in all that we do. These principles are embedded in everything you, as a reseller, offer to your customers.

About AnyDesk

Founded in 2014, AnyDesk has quickly become one of the leading remote desktop software providers globally. With more than 200 million sessions per month and a presence in more than 190 countries, AnyDesk has revolutionised how businesses manage remote access, allowing IT professionals to offer support from anywhere in the world and helping businesses enable remote work seamlessly.