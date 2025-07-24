The Marlow on Mill: landmark Newlands development raises the bar for suburban living

A new icon is rising in Cape Town’s southern suburbs. The Marlow on Mill brings together architectural excellence, contemporary urban living and a smart investment opportunity, all in one landmark development.

Developed by Eris Property Group, designed by TwoFiveFive Architects and brought to the market by Pam Golding Properties, The Marlow on Mill is poised to become an iconic address. Set in the heart of Newlands, Cape Town, it offers 281 beautifully designed apartments and an exclusive penthouse.

What you need to know

Studios, deluxe studios, 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments for sale

One ultra-luxurious penthouse

Priced from R1.72-million to R16-million

Table Mountain and Hottentots Holland Mountains views

Rooftop deck, pool, restaurant, gym and more

Short-term rental friendly

Ample secure parking

Pet friendly

21 Mill Street, Newlands, Cape Town

Sales launch online: 6 August 2025 at 1pm

Find out more at www.themarlow.co.za.

Architectural excellence with everyday comfort

The Marlow on Mill is an architectural masterpiece. “This is a building that feels alive – not only with its rich textures and playful patterns, but quite literally so, sitting above a lively public space,” says TwoFiveFive Architects. “Each unit offers something a little different, with a variety of balcony sizes to suit different lifestyles.” Many of the terraces open up to iconic Table Mountain views, making life at The Marlow as scenic as it is considered.

The studios and deluxe studios are perfect for investors looking to generate rental income, with specific layouts tailored for both short- and long-term stays. With Propr appointed as the short-term rental operator and Weylandts furniture packs available, everything is in place for an effortless and successful short-term rental setup.

Buyers can also choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts, with select units including parking bays and a storeroom. For studios and deluxe studios, parking bays are available for purchase at R150 000 incl VAT.

There are a variety of apartment types to choose from including studios, deluxe studios, one-, two- and three-beds, and an exclusive penthouse.

At the pinnacle of this collection is the exquisite 242m² R16-million penthouse, the only one of its kind at The Marlow. It features three generously sized en suite bedrooms and expansive open plan living areas that seamlessly flow onto the beautiful wraparound terrace with a plunge pool and sweeping views of Table Mountain. Included are two storerooms and four secure single parking bays, ensuring convenience matches prestige.

Browse the various apartment types online.

A smart investment opportunity

For investors, The Marlow on Mill presents an opportunity to secure a high-performance asset in a sought-after residential market. With prices starting at R1.72-million, buyers can take advantage of Cape Town’s strong capital growth, historically averaging 7.1% per annum over the last 10 years (as per Statistics South Africa).

Short-term letting operator Propr will turn your purchase into a fully hands-off investment with hassle-free hosting by their experienced team. Owners will also get to make use of their apartment with their flexible personal-use service.

What’s more, the section 13sex tax scheme allows any taxpayer who owns five or more new residential rental units (not all have to be from the same development) to claim up to 55% of the purchase price as a tax deduction over 20 years. With high rental demand in the area, particularly for secure, luxury apartments, The Marlow represents a sound long-term investment.

Early buyers will also benefit from a R100 000 launch discount — a compelling incentive to secure a unit on launch day on 6 August 2025. Find out more online.

Unique lifestyle amenities

Residents of The Marlow will enjoy access to an impressive array of on-site amenities that cater to both relaxation and convenience. The exclusive rooftop entertainment deck offers breathtaking panoramic views of Table Mountain, a sparkling pool, undercover lounging and shaded seating areas, gas braais, and a serviced bar. It’s the perfect setting for sunset sessions and social gatherings.

At ground level, the public landscaped urban spaces offer a peaceful escape and a place to bring your furry friend for a stroll. A restaurant brings everyday convenience right to your doorstep, while additional features in the building, including a gym, laundry facilities, 24/7 security, concierge service, secure parking and cleaning services by Propr, are all designed to make life at The Marlow comfortable and enjoyable.

Register to view the price list online.

Prime location in Newlands

Positioned on Mill Street, The Marlow enjoys one of Cape Town’s most desirable addresses. Newlands is known for its blend of natural beauty and vibrant urban energy. Residents will be just minutes from iconic landmarks such as Newlands Cricket Ground, Newlands Forest, Cavendish Square and Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Artisanal cafés, world-class dining options, the University of Cape Town, Varsity College and top schools are all within easy reach.

This unbeatable location combines leafy suburban charm with excellent connectivity to the Claremont Business District and the Cape Town CBD and surrounds, making it ideal for both homeowners and investors.

Online sales launch

The sales launch for The Marlow will take place entirely online, allowing buyers to secure their chosen apartment from anywhere. Units will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis from 6 August at 1pm, with a reservation fee of R10 000 required to lock in your preferred apartment.

To prepare for launch day, buyers are encouraged to create their secure profile, shortlist their favourite apartments and get pre-qualified through a partnered bond originator, BetterBond.

The Marlow on Mill offers the perfect blend of location, design, lifestyle and value. Discover more about The Marlow on Mill and sign up and view the price list online.