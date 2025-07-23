Big win for MultiChoice, Canal+ in deal talks

The Competition Tribunal has agreed to support the acquisition of MultiChoice Group by London-listed Groupe Canal+, removing a major hurdle to their deal being consummated.

The tribunal approved the proposed transaction, subject to conditions agreed earlier this year by the merging parties.

“As was previously disclosed, the agreed conditions include a robust package of guaranteed public interest commitments proposed by the parties. The package supports the participation of firms controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and small, medium and micro enterprises in the audio-visual industry in South Africa. This package will maintain funding for local South African general entertainment and sports content, providing local content creators with a strong foundation for future success.”

The approval by the tribunal “concludes the competition review process in South Africa” and followed a “positive recommendation” by the Competition Commission in May.

“The parties remain on track to complete the mandatory offer by Canal+ within the timeline announced on 8 April 2025, and prior to the long-stop date of 8 October 2025.”

In a statement, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada said the approval by the tribunal is “a hugely positive step forward in our journey to bring together two iconic media and entertainment companies and create a true champion for Africa”.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela added: “The announcement marks a significant milestone and is a major step forward for both companies.”

The merging parties will now undertake the process needed to implement the structure as previously announced in February. This structure “meets the requirements of all applicable laws, including the restrictions on foreign ownership and control of South African broadcasting licences contained in the Electronic Communications Act”, the companies said. “The structure includes MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd, the entity which contracts with South African subscribers, being carved out of MultiChoice Group and becoming an independent entity, majority owned and controlled by HDPs.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

