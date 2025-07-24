Why data, people and trust are the true drivers of digital manufacturing

In a landscape defined by volatility – from supply chain disruptions to rising compliance demands – manufacturers are under increasing pressure to become faster, smarter and more resilient. But beneath the buzzwords of digital transformation, sustainability and traceability lies a more human story – one about people, data and the growing urgency to embed trust into every process.

This was the focus of a recent live webinar hosted by TechCentral, in collaboration with Schneider Electric’s consumer packaged goods (CPG) segment. Speakers included Clive Roberts of Schneider Electric and Basil Mugwagwa, group engineering manager at Aspen Pharmaceuticals – two leaders with deep insight into the challenges and opportunities facing today’s manufacturers.

One of the starkest realities discussed during the webinar was the issue of “data overload”. As Mugwagwa put it, manufacturers are not short of data, but making sense of it, and turning it into actionable intelligence, is a different matter entirely.

When you integrate IT and OT, you move from disconnected silos to end-to-end visibility

“Having data is not the same as having insights,” Mugwagwa noted. He emphasised the need to extract only what’s relevant, pointing to the importance of automated reporting and a single, trustworthy source of truth through data warehousing. The endgame? Real-time decision-making that cuts out human error and aligns legacy operational systems with newer IT infrastructures.

Aspen Pharmaceuticals is already applying this approach with practical results – from predictive maintenance using vibration analysis to environmental controls that ensure quality in highly regulated spaces. But Mugwagwa was clear: data quality and integration aren’t simply technical issues – they’re business-critical imperatives.

The IT/OT divide: still a barrier, but no longer an excuse

Clive Roberts picked up on a related theme: the longstanding divide between IT and operational technology (OT). While once a structural challenge, it’s increasingly a cultural and leadership issue.

“When you integrate IT and OT, you move from disconnected silos to end-to-end visibility,” he explained. This visibility fuels better collaboration, sharper decision-making and more reliable performance across the value chain.

However, successful integration isn’t plug-and-play. It requires a road map, a commitment to industry standards (such as ISA-95 or IEC 62264), and a deliberate approach to security – especially when legacy systems are involved. Schneider’s Aveva platform is one tool enabling this, offering predictive analytics for proactive asset management.

Change management: the elephant in the server room

Perhaps the most resonant insight came from an audience poll: 67% of participants identified “lack of skilled staff to analyse and act on data” as the primary barrier to digital transformation.

Mugwagwa’s response was both candid and compelling. “You can have the best tech in the world, but without people on board, it will fail.”

He shared a vivid example: automating a task that once took an employee six hours a day. While the technology worked, it required close engagement with the staff member to ensure they understood their evolving role – not just collecting data, but interpreting it. Factors such as socioeconomic context and workforce demographics, he said, play a major role in how successfully change is adopted on the factory floor.

Sustainability and traceability: no longer optional

The discussion also tackled the twin forces of sustainability and traceability – both increasingly non-negotiable in today’s regulatory and ethical climate.

Roberts outlined how technologies like edge computing, AI and IIoT now support full product traceability, ESG reporting and real-time monitoring of environmental metrics. Far from being tick-box exercises, these capabilities are reshaping brand reputation, operational resilience and compliance confidence.

Mugwagwa didn’t mince words: “ESG is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’. It’s a licence to operate.”

Circular economy principles, trace-back mechanisms for recalls and data sharing across the supply chain were all identified as critical components of a future-ready operation.

The bottom line? Digital transformation is about people first

What emerged from this conversation wasn’t a checklist of technologies, but a reminder that transformation only happens when data becomes trustworthy, systems become integrated, and people are supported to adapt and thrive.

In an era where manufacturers are being asked to do more with less – and do it faster, cleaner and with greater transparency – the human side of transformation might just be the most disruptive force of all.

