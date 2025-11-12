Digitally designed – this is how life sciences can stay on track

Life sciences, which include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, today operate under intense scrutiny. Regulatory bodies demand flawless documentation, production schedules allow no margin for error and environmental deviations can invalidate entire batches.

Indeed, according to online source Pharma GMP, errors, omissions or inconsistencies in batch records can lead to GMP (good manufacturing practice) violations, regulatory scrutiny and operational setbacks.

Life sciences is undoubtedly a high-stakes environment, which is why digital transformation must shift from a competitive advantage to a non-negotiable part of operational efficiency.

Critical vulnerabilities

Unfortunately, current and traditional monitoring leaves companies exposed; manual checks create delays between problem emergence and detection. And by the time operators notice environmental drift or equipment degradation, damage may already be well underway.

In contrast, connected sensor networks can track temperature, humidity and equipment performance continuously, generating alerts when conditions approach critical thresholds.

Adding to this capability is predictive maintenance which uses historical performance data to forecast component failures before they occur. Maintenance teams can therefore schedule interventions during planned downtime rather than responding to emergency breakdowns.

Also, digital twins – virtual replicas of the real word – let engineers test scenarios and spot risks without disrupting production, while remote access enables rapid, expert system adjustments from anywhere.

Streamlining compliance

As mentioned, life sciences operations face stringent regulatory requirements and must locally align to regulatory frameworks set by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and South African Good Clinical Practice, which are, in turn, aligned with international standards like 21 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations) part 1, including frameworks like 21 CFR part 11.

21 CFR part 11 governs electronic records and signatures which require digital systems to capture data accurately, maintain audit trails and prevent unauthorised modifications, reducing the administrative burden of compliance.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure building operation open architecture offers the following important benefits that enable organisations to address regulatory challenges:

Embedded compliance: EcoStruxure integrates regulatory safeguards directly into operational workflows

EcoStruxure integrates regulatory safeguards directly into operational workflows Electronic signatures: The add-on compliance pack links user actions to secure, traceable records

The add-on compliance pack links user actions to secure, traceable records Audit-ready logging: Every system change logs original and updated values Includes timestamps and operator ID Meets audit standards without burdening staff



Operational visibility in real time

There’s no doubt that production delays can cause absolute havoc, rippling through supply chains, affecting deliveries and revenue. Here, live dashboards are indispensable, aggregating data across facilities while also highlighting throughput rates, equipment performance and resource utilisation.

This immediate visibility enables managers to respond proactively, reassigning personnel, adjusting production sequences or even activating contingency protocols. Automated data capture also ensures reliable reporting, supporting process optimisation and continuous improvement initiatives.

Ultimately, resource allocation becomes more precise when managers access real-time information on material inventories, energy consumption and workforce availability.

Sustainability and resource efficiency

Today, the pharmaceutical sector accounts for more 16% of the world’s global greenhouse gas emission, making sustainability a very necessary focus. Again, digital tools can play an invaluable role, monitoring energy consumption patterns, identifying inefficiencies and optimising operational schedules.

Automated reporting simplifies compliance with frameworks such as the global climate action organisation, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and the ISO 50001 international standard for energy management systems. Furthermore, smart building technologies optimise heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and facility operations while condition-based maintenance extends asset lifecycles, lowering the environmental footprint of premature replacements.

Adaptable infrastructure

In order for life sciences companies to face constantly evolving market demand head-on, it must implement adaptable infrastructure. Here, modular, interoperable digital architectures allow incremental expansion and system updates without replacing existing infrastructure.

It allows for flexible production systems which can support diverse product portfolios, from personalised medicine to cell and gene therapies, without requiring single-purpose facilities.

Digital resilience ultimately reflects an organisation’s capacity to absorb shocks, adapt to new circumstances and maintain operational continuity. Connected systems, predictive analytics and automation create infrastructure capable of responding effectively when conditions deviate from plans.