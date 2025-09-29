Future-ready infrastructure is smarter, cleaner, resilient: Schneider Electric

As digital transformation gathers pace, IT leaders are under pressure to deliver performance, compliance and sustainability – all while keeping infrastructure agile and resilient.

In response, Schneider Electric partnered with TechCentral for a live panel exploring how businesses can rethink their IT foundations in an era shaped by climate risk, AI disruption and regulatory change.

The session brought together two experts from Schneider Electric’s Secure Power division: Nigel Voegt, pre-sales and prescription cluster leader, and Annit Lalla, sustainability technical officer for Secure Power International.

Together, they shared practical strategies for modernising IT systems without compromising resilience or sustainability.

Agility over upgrades: redefining infrastructure modernisation

Voegt reframed infrastructure modernisation as a continuous journey, not a once-off upgrade. He unpacked the shift from static, on-premise environments to flexible, hybrid-edge models that are latency-sensitive and artificial intelligence-ready. But the biggest hurdle, he argued, is not technology – it’s mindset. Legacy systems demand new operating models, ongoing skills development and layered investment strategies. Schneider Electric’s approach, he said, combines technical innovation with workforce readiness to build future-proof systems. Nigel also referenced this detailed white paper on modern infrastructure strategies.

Sustainability and resilience: a dual imperative

Lalla challenged the idea that sustainability competes with uptime. In fact, smart, energy-efficient technologies – such as lithium-ion batteries, energy efficient UPS systems and AI-driven cooling – can deliver both environmental and operational gains. He highlighted the use of Schneider Electric’s data centre sustainability score tool to help organisations benchmark their sustainability maturity. He also referenced Schneider Electric’s trade off tool, which allows IT and facilities teams to calculate lifecycle CO2 and make informed infrastructure choices.

He emphasised that compliance, often viewed as a burden, can be reframed as a lever for innovation. Balancing sustainability with resilience, Annit said requires a scenario-driven approach where neither takes precedence, but both amplify each other when well integrated.

Key takeaways for IT decision-makers

Modern infrastructure must be adaptive, intelligent and people-centric

Resilience now includes climate risk, regulatory flux and AI-era demand

Strategic partnerships are essential to navigating the complexity ahead

Ultimately, the webinar was a timely reminder that infrastructure is no longer just about uptime – it’s a strategic enabler for long-term competitiveness and sustainability in an uncertain world.

