Samsung unveils new TV line-up: AI-powered 8K, OLED and Mini LED marvels

Samsung South Africa recently unveiled its most advanced and expansive TV line-up yet, headlined by the 2025 Neo QLED Mini LED and OLED series. Powered by the intelligent Samsung Vision AI, the new line-up combines cinematic picture, immersive sound and smart connectivity to redefine home entertainment from its intuitive smart features and designs that seamlessly elevate any space.

Whether you’re after breathtaking 8K detail, vibrant OLED contrast or the brilliance of 4K Mini LED technology, Samsung’s 2025 TVs reimagine what your screen can do, with innovative features, a more personalised interface and a cinematic experience tailored to your lifestyle.

Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced visuals and audio with intuitive features like Universal Gestures, allowing control via hand motions or a Galaxy Watch. New smart home tools such as Pet Care, Family Care, and Home Insights bring peace of mind with live camera views and alerts, while the refreshed One UI Tizen interface, which comes with up to seven years of OS updates, ensures seamless navigation, personalised profiles and access to all your favourite content.

In the Neo QLED 8K range, the flagship QN950F, which comes in 85 inches, features Samsung’s most powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, delivering 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Glare-Free technology and Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for smooth, vibrant visuals. The QN900F offers similar innovation in sizes 65-inch and 75-inch, with refined design and immersive Object Tracking Sound+ powered by Dolby Atmos. The Neo QLED 4K series (including the QN90F, QN80F and QN70F). With Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, Neo Quantum HDR+ and Supersize Picture Enhancer, this range brings brighter, sharper and more detailed 4K viewing, even on ultra-large displays.

Samsung’s 2025 OLED series pushes boundaries with three models: S95F, S90F and S85F. The flagship S95F features OLED Glare-Free tech, a 30% brightness boost, NQ4 AI Gen3 processor and 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and breathtaking visuals. The S90F adds OLED HDR+ and AI-powered sound, while the S85F delivers vivid detail and colour with Colour Booster Pro and 4K AI upscaling.

Samsung wants to deliver even more value to its customers, the company is introducing the 2025 TV early-order promotion, running from 16 July to 11 August 2025. This exclusive promotion offers early buyers the chance to receive free premium gifts that perfectly complement the immersive experience delivered by Samsung’s 2025 TVs. These include the latest Galaxy tablets, soundbars, smartwatches and wireless earbuds – all designed to enhance your smart home ecosystem.

100-inch 4K Neo QLED Mini LED (QA100QN80FKXXA) – R99 999*

Neo QLED 8K (QA75QN900FKXXA) – R149 999*

77-inch S95F 4K OLED (QA77S95FAKXXA) – R99 999*

65-inch 4K Neo QLED Mini LED QA65QN90FAKXXA – R39 999*

55-inch 4K Neo QLED Mini LED QA55QN90FAKXXA – R24 999*

Consumers can visit www.samsung.com/za/tvs/pre-order/ for the full list of offers. *Ts&Cs apply.

Across the 2025 range, users can enjoy Samsung Art Store access, now available beyond The Frame, featuring over 3 000 works from artists like Van Gogh, Basquiat and collections from The Met and MoMA. A new mobile karaoke feature lets users sing along to over 100 000 licensed tracks using their smartphone via the Stingray Karaoke app.

All Samsung TVs also support SmartThings integration with 340+ brands and are protected by Samsung Knox for triple-layer data security.

From stunning 8K visuals to cinematic OLED colour, and from intuitive AI to supersized screens, Samsung’s 2025 TV line-up brings together the best in design, technology and smart living. As the global TV leader for 19 years running, Samsung continues to shape the future of home entertainment.

