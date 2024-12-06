Close Menu
    TCS+ | Beware the Toxic Cloud Trilogy - a discussion with Tenable - Bernard Montel
    Bernard Montel

    TCS+ | Beware the Toxic Cloud Trilogy – a discussion with Tenable

    By

    Companies moving to the cloud – and those already there – need to be aware of the Toxic Cloud Trilogy, three pitfalls in cloud computing that must be avoided.

    Bernard Montel, technical director at exposure management company Tenable for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, recently unpacked this for TechCentral’s audience in an episode of TCS+ (watch or listen to the interview below).

    Montel unpacked what the three risk factors are that make up the Toxic Cloud Trilogy – critical vulnerabilities, excessive permissions and public exposure – and how to deal with each of them effectively.

    Tenable recently published its 2024 Tenable Cloud Risk Report, which examines findings by the Tenable Cloud Research team based on telemetry from millions of cloud resources across multiple public cloud repositories.

    In this episode of TCS+, Montel discusses:

    • Tenable, its history and its focus areas in the information security industry;
    • Why companies should take the Toxic Cloud Trilogy seriously, and how it amplifies risk for organisations;
    • The key findings in Tenable’s Cloud Risk Report and what they mean in practice, including addressing the Toxic Cloud Trilogy; and
    • How Tenable Cloud Security can help companies overcome the Toxic Cloud Trilogy.

    If you’re involved in protecting your organisation’s data and assets in the cloud, don’t miss this important discussion.

    Listen to this episode of TCS+

    TCS+ episodes are sponsored.

