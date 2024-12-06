Bookmarks | New bird-like drone has legs for landing gear

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

New drone has legs for landing gear, enabling efficient launches: The Raven drone, developed by Swiss researchers, combines fixed-wing efficiency with bird-inspired robotic legs for walking, jumping and launching. Its energy-efficient jumping take-off rivals traditional methods, enabling versatile operations like obstacle traversal. Despite limitations, future upgrades like adaptive controls, sensors and foldable wings aim to enhance its potential for tasks like search and rescue or mountain parcel delivery. Read more on Ars Technica DM

Google’s DeepMind tackles weather forecasting, with great performance: Google’s DeepMind has developed GenCast, an AI-based weather forecasting system outperforming traditional European models. Using diffusion models, it generates high-resolution 15-day forecasts in just eight minutes, with accurate ensemble predictions and improved handling of extreme weather. GenCast excels in tropical cyclone tracking and wind power forecasting, marking a breakthrough in blending AI and atmospheric science. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

How tech is breaking the rules of biology: Invitro fertilisation technology (IVF) forever disrupted what humans knew about reproduction. Now invitro gametogenesis (IVG) — the ability to take any cell in the body and turn it into a sperm or egg cell — is taking human fertility into the realm of science fiction. Watch the video by Bloomberg Originals on YouTube . NN

Nasa delays astronaut flight around the Moon: Nasa’s plans to land on the moon in 2026 have been delayed by another year following an issue with the Orion Crew module’s heat shield. Read more on BBC News . NN

World’s first nuclear-powered diamond battery with 5 700-year lifespan: This potentially revolutionary energy source has the potential to power devices for thousands of years, offering a sustainable and efficient solution for a wide range of applications. More on Interesting Engineering . TS