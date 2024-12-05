Bookmarks | Google Maps just got a huge upgrade

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Google Maps just got a huge upgrade: Google Maps now integrates Waze incident reports, enhancing its navigation capabilities by leveraging Waze’s crowdsourced data. The upgrade improves rerouting around congestion and safety alerts while keeping both apps separate. Waze also gains upgrades, like voice-enabled reporting, ensuring better usability for drivers while maintaining its unique navigation style. Read more about the changes on Tom’s Guide . DM

iPhone 17 Air’s unique display could be its under-the-radar best feature: The iPhone 17 Air is set to debut a 6.6-inch display, bridging the gap between Pro and Pro Max sizes while offering an ultra-thin design. With ProMotion and always-on display features, it aims to balance larger screen usability with a more manageable feel. Read more on 9to5Mac . DM

FBI warns Americans to start using encrypted messaging apps: The FBI has urged Americans to use encrypted messaging apps like Signal amid rising cyber threats from foreign actors, such as China’s Salt Typhoon hack, which infiltrated US telecommunications systems. With political tensions high and fears of domestic surveillance under a Trump administration, encryption is emphasised as a key protective measure. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

India’s ‘blockbuster’ drugs to take on deadly superbugs: Superbugs are resistant to antibiotics and one of the leading causes of hospital deaths worldwide. Chenai-based Orchid Pharma has produced the first drug invented in India to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Enmetazobactam targets the enzymes bacteria produce to destroy antibiotics. Read more on BBC News . NN

The M4 Mac Mini is incredible: It has been a while since Apple has hit the mark from a product perspective, but the undoubtedly superior performance of the new Mac Mini, featuring Apple’s proprietary M4 chipset, shows that the tech giant still has a few tricks up its sleeve. Watch the unboxing and review by Marques Brownlee on YouTube . NN