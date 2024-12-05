Kabelo Makwane is new MD of Google South Africa

Google has announced the appointment of Kabelo Makwane as its new country director for South Africa.

Makwane will join Google early in the new year from Vodacom Business, where he is managing executive for cloud, hosting and security.

Prior to Vodacom, he was MD of the Africa Global Unit at Accenture Operations, and also held the role of MD for cloud and technology consulting.

“He also spent eight years at Microsoft in various roles including as country MD for Nigeria and public sector director in South Africa. He also served as Cisco’s regional manager for the public sector in South Africa for five years,” Google said in a statement.

Makwane, who replaced Alistair Mokoena in the role, has an MBA from Wits Business School and a BCom from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

