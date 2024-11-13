TCS+ | Binance on the role of cryptocurrencies in digitising money

The digitisation of money is helping drive financial inclusion and improve access to complex financial services in South Africa and the rest of the African continent.

In this episode of TCS+, Hannes Wessels, GM for South Africa at Binance, explains the role cryptocurrencies are playing in the digitisation of cash as well as the potential that blockchain technology offers in enhancing the security of digital transactions.

In this episode, Wessels delves into:

The trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of digital banking in South Africa;

How Binance is capitalising on the growth of mobile banking and other advancements in financial technology;

Examples of how blockchain technology can enhance transaction security;

How decentralised finance can make financial services accessible to everyone in Africa; and

How Binance is contributing to the digital cash revolution.

