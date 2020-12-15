All eyes on bitcoin this December: What's next? - TechCentral

Nearly three years since its previous peak, bitcoin (BTC) has finally reached a new all-time high, hitting US$19 881.56 on Binance on 30 November, capping off a bullish month that has been one for the record books.

All eyes are therefore on bitcoin this December as interest in cryptocurrency continues to grow, buoyed by a variety of factors, including recent economic headwinds, growing institutional interest, and support from high-profile figures within the technology and finance sectors.

These recent heights have not been seen since the 2017 crypto boom. Only this time, there are more institutions involved, including investment firms, hedge fund managers, and even publicly listed companies. Here are some of the industry giants that have got into bitcoin in 2020.

Grayscale Investments started reporting its bitcoin holdings with the US Securities & Exchange Commission in January. Back then, the company declared US$2-billion in BTC assets under management. It now holds 490 000 BTC, currently worth $7.35 billion.

Paul Tudor Jones, a well-known hedge fund manager, said in May that 1% to 2% of his assets are in bitcoin. His BVI Global Fund managed $22-billion in assets during the time he made this statement.

MicroStrategy, a Nasdaq-listed asset manager, declared holdings of $425-million worth of bitcoin in September. BTC is now the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy.

Square, the crypto-friendly payment platform headed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, said in October that it has put 1% of its total assets, worth $50 million at the time, in bitcoin.

Stone Ridge Holdings, which manages $10-billion in funds, revealed in October that it holds $114-million in BTC, also as part of its treasury reserve strategy.

, which manages $10-billion in funds, revealed in October that it holds $114-million in BTC, also as part of its treasury reserve strategy. In October, PayPal said that it’s planning to allow customers to buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

