Budget speech postponed amid GNU disagreements

South Africa’s national budget was postponed at the last minute on Wednesday because of a disagreement between the political parties in the ruling coalition government.

The speaker of the national assembly, Thoko Didiza, told MPs that the budget had never been postponed like this in the three decades since the end of apartheid.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana had been scheduled to deliver the budget speech at 2pm. The budget is now expected to be tabled on 12 March.

The rand extended losses after the budget was delayed, at one point trading down 1% against the US dollar

For the first time in the democratic era, the ANC will need the support of other parties to pass the budget this year, since it lost its parliamentary majority in an election last year.

Its main partner in the coalition, the Democratic Alliance, said the budget had been postponed because of its opposition to the ANC’s proposal to increase VAT by two percentage points.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that the proposal to increase VAT was intended to plug holes in the education budget and support social spending. The last time VAT was raised was in 2018, and opposition parties and labour unions have in recent weeks voiced strong opposition to rumours of a further increase.

Since the aftermath of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, the government has struggled to deliver economic growth rates high enough to make a dent in inequality and unemployment. Public debt has climbed steeply because of revenue shortfalls and runaway spending. — Kopano Gumbi, Wendell Roelf, Tannur Anders, Sfundo Parakozov and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, (c) 2025 Reuters

