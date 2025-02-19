Tesla rival BYD is going big in South Africa

BYD is expanding its presence in South Africa with the introduction this year of three new models: the Shark 6 plug-in hybrid bakkie, the Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV and the all-electric Sealion 7 coupé-SUV.

The planned launches by a company that is sometimes referred to as “China’s Tesla” and which were first reported on by The Citizen appear to signal BYD’s intention to compete more aggressively with established rivals and to position itself as a leading brand in new-energy vehicles in the country.

Specific launch dates, pricing and detailed specifications for the South African market are yet to be released. However, plenty is already known about the new models following their launch in other markets.

The Shark 6 could be South Africa’s first plug-in hybrid bakkie when it’s launched. The double cab has a towing capacity of 2.5t, along with a payload of 835kg. Its hybrid powertrain combines a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with a 29.5kWh Blade battery and a 150kW/340Nm electric motor.

The combined output of 320kW/650Nm promises a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.7s. It has a claimed electric-only range of 100km and a combined range of 840km. The South African market will likely see competitive pricing for this model in what is already a crowded bakkie segment.

The Sealion 6, already available in other markets as the Song Plus or Seal U, will be BYD’s second entry into the SUV segment in South Africa.

This five-seater offers generous boot space and a stylish design, particularly after its recent facelift. While available in various powertrains in China, the Sealion 6 for export markets features a plug-in hybrid system. Two options are likely: one pairing the 1.5l petrol engine with an 18.3kWh battery and a single electric motor, and a more powerful all-wheel-drive version with a turbocharged petrol engine and dual electric motors.

Completing the trio is the all-electric Sealion 7, a coupé-SUV hybrid that debuted internationally last year. The Sealion 7 will be available in two powertrain options: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version, both powered by an 82.5kWh Blade battery.

The dual-motor variant boasts impressive performance figures, accelerating from 0-100km/h in 4.3s. The Sealion 7 will expand BYD’s electric vehicle line-up in South Africa, joining the Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal. As with the other models, pricing and specifications for the South African market are eagerly awaited. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

