Credible technology news? Look no further than TechCentral

In a tech media space that is unfortunately increasingly awash in clickbait and sensationalism, TechCentral remains South Africa’s trusted source of technology news and analysis – and will remain so.

After recording record website traffic in 2024, the publication is off to a strong start in the new year, with record readership numbers in January, which is traditionally a quieter month when many South Africans are still on annual leave.

“We are very pleased with the significant readership growth we have seen in the past year, with record or near-record numbers achieved almost every month since last February,” says editor Duncan McLeod. “It shows that we are delivering the business technology content that the market craves – without sensation.”

TechCentral is singularly focused on serving a large and growing audience of real IT decision makers in business

This focus on quality journalism, and the publication’s strong growth among business readers, means TechCentral remains the perfect marketing platform for companies that sell products and services to other companies.

While many IT publications say they reach this valuable audience, the truth is that most of them are targeted at consumers, and that means B2B marketing campaigns are often lost in the “noise”.

“If you’re trying to reach real decision makers in South Africa, the last thing you need is for your message to be diluted in this way,” says TechCentral digital director Michelle Losco. “TechCentral is one of the few tech publications specifically aimed at a business audience – and it’s the biggest and best at what it does.”

Partner with TechCentral

TechCentral is singularly focused on serving a large and growing audience of real IT decision makers in business and government with technology news and analysis that is directly relevant to them. That's why leading South African and international technology brands partner with us, to reach our unique and valuable readers.

