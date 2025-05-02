BYD sales are skyrocketing

BYD posted its best month of sales yet for 2025, a further sign the Chinese car-making juggernaut is on track to hit its full-year target of 5.5 million deliveries.

New-energy vehicle sales for April were 380 089 units, up more than 20% year on year, according to a statement Thursday. Of those, passenger cars were 372 615.

Notably, BYD’s battery passenger electric vehicle sales of 195 740 last month topped its plug-in hybrid sales of 176 875, the first time pure EV sales have been in front since early 2024.

BYD has managed to shrug off the risk of tariffs, given it does not sell cars into the US market

BYD is waiting to unleash a suite of new vehicles stacked with smart-driving capabilities, and also, ultra-fast charging technology. The upgrades are designed to bolster sales, especially around pure EVs, which have lagged against BYD’s hybrid range after that line-up received a major update last year.

At China’s premium auto exhibition in Shanghai last week, BYD showcased a pipeline of concept cars in the high-end space, with a range of new luxury sport utility vehicles and sports cars.

BYD, whose shares in Hong Kong are up almost 40% this year, has managed to shrug off the risk of tariffs, given it does not sell passenger cars into the US market. — Danny Lee, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: