BYD sales are skyrocketing

BYD posted its best month of sales yet for 2025, a further sign the Chinese car-making juggernaut is on track to hit its full-year target of 5.5 million deliveries.
New-energy vehicle sales for April were 380 089 units, up more than 20% year on year, according to a statement Thursday. Of those, passenger cars were 372 615.
Notably, BYD’s battery passenger electric vehicle sales of 195 740 last month topped its plug-in hybrid sales of 176 875, the first time pure EV sales have been in front since early 2024.
BYD is waiting to unleash a suite of new vehicles stacked with smart-driving capabilities, and also, ultra-fast charging technology. The upgrades are designed to bolster sales, especially around pure EVs, which have lagged against BYD’s hybrid range after that line-up received a major update last year.
At China’s premium auto exhibition in Shanghai last week, BYD showcased a pipeline of concept cars in the high-end space, with a range of new luxury sport utility vehicles and sports cars.
Read: BYD unveils 1 000kW superchargers for electric cars
BYD, whose shares in Hong Kong are up almost 40% this year, has managed to shrug off the risk of tariffs, given it does not sell passenger cars into the US market. — Danny Lee, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP
Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.