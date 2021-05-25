Calvin Collett unpacks Supersonic's Air Fibre - here's how it works - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Calvin Collett, MD at MTN-owned Internet service provider Supersonic, about the company’s new Air Fibre uncapped broadband product launched earlier this month.

Collett unpacks what Air Fibre is exactly — it uses unlicensed frequency bands to deliver guaranteed download speeds of up to 100Mbit/s — and where Supersonic is planning to roll out the technology and why.

Supersonic Air Fibre pricing (monthly)

5Mbit/s R399 10Mbit/s R499 20Mbit/s R599 50Mbit/s R799 100Mbit/s R999

Where does it fit into the market, especially next to fibre and 5G technologies? What is the size of the potential market? What about signal interference? And symmetry in the speeds? And does it need line of site to a tower?

Collett answers all these questions and more in the podcast. Don’t miss the discussion!

