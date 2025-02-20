Cell C 5G launch in South Africa is imminent

Cell C is planning to launch 5G services in South Africa in the next couple of months as its financial turnaround plan gains traction.

CEO Jorge Mendes told TechCentral in an interview on Thursday that the company is at an advanced stage of preparing to launch 5G to its subscribers – and it plans to use the technology to deliver both 5G on smartphones and to offer a range of new, 5G-based fixed-wireless broadband solutions with large data bundles that compete with fibre.

Cell C’s 5G launch plans come after a period of intense negotiations with network partners MTN and Vodacom, which operate the last-mile infrastructure that connects consumers to the company’s core network. Mendes said those discussions have progressed well and that Cell C is confident it will be able to launch a 5G offering that makes commercial sense.

This is very, very exciting and is a different place from where we were 24 months ago on the technology side

He said Vodacom and MTN have proved to be good partners and that there is mutual respect between the three operators, despite the fact that they compete head-on in the marketplace for a share of consumers’ wallets.

Mendes said Cell C’s decision, taken several years ago, to shut down its own radio access network in favour of outsourcing that function to Vodacom and MTN has worked well. Not only has it significantly reduced the company’s capital expenditure, it has also greatly improved Cell C’s network quality, he said.

Cell C has spent the past 18 months deploying a Mocn – multi-operator network core – roaming system, which has allowed it to create a virtual representation of its network on top of either MTN or Vodacom’s infrastructure.

VoLTE

This, according to Mendes, has given Cell C significantly greater control over where it directs user traffic, allowing it to lower costs and be more efficient.

It is also aggressively moving voice calls off old circuit-switched technology and onto an internet protocol-based technology known as VoLTE that routes calls over 4G/LTE.

“This is very, very exciting and is a different place from where we were 24 months ago on the technology side,” said Mendes. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: