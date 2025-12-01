Channel blackout looms at DStv as Warner Bros talks hit deadlock

DStv parent MultiChoice Group on Monday sent a warning to its subscribers: that 12 Warner Bros Discovery-owned channels could be removed from all DStv bouquets in the coming weeks should the two parties fail to reach a new distribution agreement.

In a letter, which was sent as an on-screen pop up and e-mail to DStv customers, MultiChoice said it will continue to strive to give customers an “exceptional entertainment package”, whether a new deal is struck or not.

“The distribution agreement between MultiChoice and Warner Bros Discovery is scheduled to end on 31 December 2025. While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage. If this remains unchanged, a number of Warner Bros Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026,” MultiChoice said in a letter to subscribers on Monday.

The 12 channels that could be affected are:

Discovery Channel

CNN International

TLC

Discovery Family

Real Time

TNT Africa

Food Network

HGTV

Investigation Discovery

Cartoon Network

Cartoonito

Travel Channel

MultiChoice hinted at a possible refreshed channel line-up in 2026: it said it is “preparing to further strengthen and enrich its line-up with new content, channels and services” in the new year.

The changes will affect all DStv customers across Africa; customers of sister company Showmax will not be affected should the Warner Bros content be removed from DStv.

Subscriber losses

The news comes as MultiChoice parent company, French pay-TV giant Groupe Canal+, stated its commitment to stemming the subscriber decline at MultiChoice. In a presentation to investors, Canal+ revealed that a 1.2 million year-over-year loss in subscribers to the year-ended 31 March had accelerated to 1.4 million year on year by end-June. Canal+ said it will leverage cost optimisation to reset the cost base across its African operations while taking advantage of groupwide technology “synergies” to drive costs down even further.

“What matters most is ensuring that your viewing experience remains rich, diverse and enjoyable. You will continue to enjoy an exceptional entertainment experience across your package, supported by strong alternative channels across every genre,” MultiChoice told customers about the Warner Bros Discovery talks. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

