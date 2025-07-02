City Power to roll out EV charging stations in Joburg

Johannesburg’s crisis-plagued electricity supply utility, City Power, has announced plans to replace some its vehicles in its fleet with EVs as it eyes the roll-out of charging infrastructure across the city.

In a statement on Tuesday, City Power said it has acquired electric vehicle charging stations as part of a plan to position Joburg as a “leader in the green economy”. It didn’t provide further details about the charging stations, promising an “official launch” in the coming weeks.

The move comes as the utility struggles with ageing infrastructure, vandalism and theft across Joburg, which has led to recurring power outages – some lasting days – for city residents.

City Power will begin deploying its own EV fleet, replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with electric models

“As part of the roll-out [of charging stations], City Power will begin deploying its own EV fleet, replacing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles with electric models,” it said in the statement.

“These range from light-duty maintenance vans to heavy-duty trucks that support our technical operations. The switch is not only vital for the environment but will also reduce fuel and maintenance costs over time.”

The charging stations – the cost of which was not immediately disclosed – will be installed at City Power depots and operational sites as well as along “major public roads, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Roads Agency”.

It also plans to install the charging stations at Rea Vaya and Metrobus depots, City Power said.

“This charging network will expand further into public access areas and townships to support broader adoption of electric vehicles by the private sector and residents alike,” it said.

Battery-swapping system

“To address the concern around EV charging times, City Power will also introduce a battery-swapping system. This innovative solution allows for depleted batteries to be quickly exchanged for fully charged ones, drastically reducing waiting periods and making EV usage more practical and efficient in high-demand areas.”

City Power said the EV charging project is one of several energy-related initiatives it’s leading for the City of Johannesburg. The utility said it is also:

Deploying solar microgrids in informal settlements to provide off-grid electricity solutions. “We have already installed one at the Amarasta informal settlement in Alexandra, and we are also at advanced stages in the construction of a few others in areas such as Vukani, View, Vlakfontein and Shalazile, which is 99% complete.”

Installing solar masts and street solar lights in underserved communities to improve safety and visibility while reducing electricity consumption. “We have also made significant progress with the installation of solar PV systems on government buildings, including hospitals, clinics and schools. We have also fitted some of City Power facilities with solar systems to ensure that during load shedding and other instances of unplanned power supply interruption, we can continue servicing our customers.”

“These initiatives are collectively part of an effort to reduce City Power’s dependence on Eskom, enhance supply security, reduce emissions and ensure the City of Johannesburg can meet growing energy demand in a sustainable manner,” City Power’s statement said.

“The EV programme will also play a critical role in job creation and skills development. City Power has begun collaborating with universities and technical institutions to develop training in EV technologies, including safety, battery management and maintenance,” it said. “An e-Fleet Innovation Lab is also being established to foster research, entrepreneurship and innovation in mobility solutions.”

City Power said Joburg mayor Dada Morero will launch the EV programme officially in the coming weeks. More details about the roll-out plans, including which companies have been contracted to do the deployment of the charging stations, are expected then. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

