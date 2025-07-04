TechCentral Nexus S0E4: Takealot’s big Post Office jobs plan

This is the fourth episode of a new podcast series curated by TechCentral’s editorial team and generated by artificial intelligence tools. It’s an experiment that’s in beta for now, but if it works well, we’ll consider making it a regular feature by launching season 1.
In this episode, we highlight some of the biggest technology news stories from South Africa and the world over the last week, as covered by TechCentral.
Note that even using the most accurate and reliable sources, AI can and will occasionally make mistakes.
In this episode, we look at:
- Takealot’s talks about hiring thousands of retrenched Post Office employees to support its e-commerce expansion plans;
- Why South Africans’ use of cash is costing the economy billions of rand a year, according to the Reserve Bank;
- City Power’s plan to roll out electric vehicle charging stations in Johannesburg;
- The Internet Service Providers’ Association’s view of communications minister Solly Malatsi’s plan to introduce equity equivalence in licensing in the ICT sector;
- Intel’s pivot to the “14A” process manufacturing technology and what it means for its fight with TSMC for foundry customers;
- Bank Zero’s sale to Lesaka Technologies; and
- The mental health impact of AI chatbots.
Listen to S0E4 (beta):
Again, this podcast is experimental. We welcome your feedback. Would you like this podcast to become a regular feature? Is there anything you’d like us to improve? Is it too short or too long? Drop us a line at [email protected].
