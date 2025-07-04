New platform lets Takealot sellers automate, analyse and scale

E-commerce websites like Takealot and Amazon have become crucial for third-party sellers, but figuring out how to maximise sales on these platforms can be tricky.

That’s where a new service provider, Gadjet – which helps online sellers manage their opportunity better – has stepped in.

According to Gadjet founder Dov Halpern, the platform helps address many of the pain points experienced by sellers on online marketplaces, with the holistic view of their business chief among them.

Gadjet … offers features like real-time dynamic pricing, automated inventory management and sales analytics

“Gadjet integrates directly with Takealot and offers features like real-time dynamic pricing, automated inventory management and sales analytics,” Halpern said in a recent interview.

“For Takealot sellers, this translates into staying competitive with pricing, avoiding stock-outs and spotting trends to boost their bottom line – all without the usual manual grind. I’ve seen sellers cut their workload by hours and lift profits by double-digit percentages, which is pretty exciting when you consider how tough the online market can be.”

After registering on Gadjet, sellers are asked to link their Takealot account to the platform. The first major benefit of this is they get a larger dashboard with additional functionality, said Halpern. Through Gadjet, sellers can update their product descriptions and change pricing just as they do on Takealot, but other features such as bulk promotions and bulk stock replenishment are unique to the platform.

Automated repricing

Gadjet also offers analysis tools to help sellers find profitable products to sell. A search functionality allows them to see individual products or categories of products, how many units have been sold, and their selling prices.

Gadjet has a search engine optimisation function that uses high-demand keywords to help sellers improve their rankings in search results. “You can search for any word, and Gadjet will tell you that, for example, ‘kettle’ is searched for 10 000 times a month and doing R300 000 in sales every month,” said Halpern.

The base cost for access to the Gadjet platform is R599/month, after which users subscribe to additional features they need. One of these is an automatic repricing feature that scours the Takealot platform for products of the same or similar description – this depends on the seller’s preferences – and prices the seller’s items below the competition.

Halpern’s inspiration to build Gadjet came from his experience in the North American e-commerce industry, where he observed that sellers had a variety of software tools available to them to aid them in running their businesses.

“Most people that sign up aren’t running their businesses well operationally; a few tweaks on Gadjet helps them run their businesses more efficiently. People see a big increase in sales when they use the automated repricing feature, but of course, even though they are selling more, they end up making less profit per item,” said Halpern. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: