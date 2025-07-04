Say goodbye to Sim swap scams: Voys keeps your business calls secure

In South Africa, Sim swap fraud has become one of the most damaging threats for both individuals and businesses. Criminals hijack your mobile number by fraudulently transferring it to a new Sim card, letting them intercept calls, SMS-based one-time Pins, and even compromise banking or social media accounts. For businesses, the fallout can be catastrophic: missed client calls, lost revenue and a reputation hit that takes years to repair.

Yet while countless security tools try to patch the weaknesses of mobile networks, one solution bypasses the vulnerability entirely: moving your professional communication to a cloud-based VoIP provider like Voys, where your business number isn’t tied to a Sim at all.

Sim swap scams – the growing South African nightmare

South Africa has some of the highest rates of Sim swap fraud globally, with the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) reporting tens of thousands of cases annually. The scam is simple but devastating: criminals trick your mobile provider into porting your number to a Sim they control, then hijack calls, intercept two-factor authentication (2FA) codes and empty bank accounts.

Businesses are especially vulnerable. A Sim swap can mean days or weeks of being unreachable on your official number — and for many SMEs, that can kill trust, stall deals or cause you to lose customers permanently.

Why mobile numbers alone are no longer safe

For years, South African entrepreneurs and professionals relied on their cellphones for business calls, thinking it was flexible and cost-effective. But if your entire business identity depends on a mobile number that can be stolen with a few social engineering calls to your carrier, you’re one Sim swap away from disaster.

Worse yet, even proactive measures — like adding Sim Pins or relying on mobile carrier security features — don’t guarantee protection. These are Band-Aids on a fundamentally insecure system.

Voys: Sim-independent, business-class numbers

Voys turns the traditional model on its head. Instead of your professional number living on a physical Sim card controlled by a mobile network, Voys provides your business with a cloud-based VoIP number you own and manage entirely through a secure online platform.

Your number isn’t tied to Vodacom, MTN, Telkom or Cell C. It isn’t linked to any Sim, meaning criminals can’t hijack it through a Sim swap. Even if your personal cellphone is stolen or compromised, your business number stays safe — and you can instantly reroute it to another device, webphone or colleague.

Reroute instantly, recover faster

If your phone is lost or damaged, or if you suspect fraud, you don’t have to spend hours fighting with a mobile carrier to reclaim your number. Log into the Voys web platform, change call-forwarding settings and you’re back in business within minutes — without replacing a Sim or waiting for paperwork.

Voys’ flexibility means your professional calls can ring on any device: laptop, tablet or a spare phone with internet access. It’s true location and hardware independence, and it’s a lifesaver in crisis scenarios.

Professionalism without the risk

Besides security, a Voys number adds polish to your business. You can get a geographic landline number (like 011 or 021) or a national non-geographic number (like 087) — both of which inspire more trust with clients than a standard mobile number.

You’ll also unlock features mobile numbers simply can’t offer: call menus, call recording, advanced routing, presence status and team extensions — all accessible without the need for PBX hardware.

No more Sim swap surprises

Unlike mobile numbers, which can suddenly go dead after a fraudulent port, your Voys number’s control is in your hands. Changes happen securely in your online account. There’s no mobile operator middleman vulnerable to social engineering, and no store clerk handing over a Sim on false pretences.

This security by design makes Voys one of the few solutions directly addressing the Sim swap epidemic — not by adding layers of complexity, but by removing Sims from the equation entirely.

Why Voys is the right choice

Sim independence: Your number lives securely in the cloud

Your number lives securely in the cloud Immediate control: Manage call routing anytime, anywhere

Manage call routing anytime, anywhere Professional features: Interactive menus, call recording, voicemail, team extensions — all from a web portal.

Interactive menus, call recording, voicemail, team extensions — all from a web portal. Flexibility: Answer calls on your laptop, tablet or phone with the Voys app or webphone.

Answer calls on your laptop, tablet or phone with the Voys app or webphone. Scalability: Add new users, numbers and features as your business grows, without contracts or hardware headaches.

Secure your business communication today

Sim swap fraud isn’t going away — and relying on mobile numbers for critical business calls is like building on quicksand. With Voys, your professional number becomes truly yours: secure, flexible and free from the vulnerabilities of the traditional mobile ecosystem.

It’s time to say goodbye to Sim swap anxiety and hello to secure, professional communication that gives your clients confidence and keeps your business moving forward — no matter what.

About Voys

Voys is a pioneer in cloud-based VoIP technology, helping businesses break free of traditional telephony constraints. With a robust and secure communication platform, Voys delivers crystal-clear calls, seamless CRM integrations and reliable service — even during power outages. Designed for the digital age, Voys is the smart choice for businesses looking to futureproof their communication. Visit voys.co.za to learn more.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

