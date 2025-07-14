The future of business calling: Voys brings your landline to the cloud

In a time when businesses operate from laptops, living rooms and co-working spaces, the traditional desk phone is starting to feel … well, a little out of place. Yet many South African companies still hold on to them for one key reason: the trusted business landline number.

It’s the number printed on your signage, listed on Google and saved in your clients’ phones. But here’s the thing — you don’t need to give up that number, or even have it tied to a physical phone line, to remain professional and reachable.

At Voys, we’ve taken the landline and moved it where it makes the most sense: into the cloud. That means you can keep your existing business number but access it directly on your cellphone using the Voys app — or from your laptop, tablet, or VoIP desk phone.

In short? Your landline now works like the rest of your modern business tools: mobile, flexible and cloud powered.

A business landline that lives in the cloud

Having a landline “in the cloud” means your business number no longer depends on a copper wire nailed to a wall. Instead, it’s powered by VoIP (voice over internet protocol) — using your internet connection, not a phone line. This lets you make and receive business calls from anywhere, with your number hosted securely in the cloud.

Your number is no longer tied to a location. It’s tied to you — or your team — wherever you are.

No more waiting at the office for that one important client to call. With Voys, your landline goes where you go. Whether you’re working from a coffee shop in Cape Town, a boardroom in Gqeberha or a beach in Durban (yes, we’re serious), your business number comes with you — on your smartphone.

The Voys app – your landline, reinvented

The Voys app is what makes this transformation real. Once you’ve signed up, your business number can be used via the app just like any mobile number.

You can:

Make and receive calls from your business number

Transfer calls to colleagues

Check who’s available before you forward a call

Manage your availability status

Use your cellphone like a fully fledged business phone system

Your clients won’t know you’re taking the call from your mobile — it’s the same number they’ve always used, just smarter and more mobile.

Keep your number – or pick a new one

Changing your entire phone identity can be disruptive for your customers. We get that. That’s why Voys allows you to keep your existing landline number. We’ll port it for you — no downtime, no hassle.

Starting fresh? We’ve got you covered with a range of geographic, non-geographic and even international numbers. That way, your business presence reflects where you operate — or where you want to be seen.

Either way, your number lives in the cloud and works wherever you do.

Smart features that work as hard as you do

This isn’t just a phone number floating in cyberspace. Voys gives you a fully featured business telephony solution. That includes:

Call routing based on office hours or availability

Voicemail to e-mail

Ring groups for teams

Dial plans that you control

Webphone access for desktop users

HD call quality

And all of this can be set up or changed in real time, without waiting for a technician.

A help hub that’s actually helpful – and getting smarter

We know that moving to a new system can raise questions. How do I set this up? Can I forward calls to my team? How does the webphone work?

That’s why we built the Voys Help Pages — a growing, easy-to-use support centre packed with guides, tips and real answers written in plain language.

Whether you’re setting up your first VoIP device, configuring your dial plan or checking how to port your number, it’s all there — clear, searchable and always improving.

But here’s where it gets really clever: every time you use the Help Hub, you’re also helping us train our AI-powered support system. We’re building an intelligent assistant that can answer questions faster and more accurately — and your interactions with the Help Pages help shape it. Every search, every page view and every “did this answer help you?” click improves the experience for everyone else using the platform.

So, if you’re stuck, start there. You’ll likely find what you need — and you’ll be contributing to the smartest business support system in the country.

What this means for South African businesses

For years, landlines symbolised reliability and professionalism. But they also tied you to a location. Voys breaks that link — and turns your landline into something you carry in your pocket.

It’s the perfect fit for:

Remote teams

On-the-go entrepreneurs

SMEs needing flexibility

Growing businesses that want full control over their phone system

And with pricing that scales to your needs, you’re not paying for hardware or features you don’t use. No contracts. No legacy nonsense.

The bottom line

Your landline no longer has to live in a wall socket. With Voys, your number lives in the cloud, works through the Voys app and adapts to your business needs — whether you’re scaling, hybrid, remote or just tired of outdated phone systems.

You get flexibility without losing professionalism, and powerful features without needing an IT team. So go ahead — take your landline with you. It’s time your phone system caught up with how you actually work.

