Banking on LEO: Q-KON transforms financial services connectivity

Q-KON, a leading provider of satellite communication solutions, recently shared the significant success and proven efficacy of its Twoobii-LEO satellite services, powered by Eutelsat OneWeb, in revolutionising connectivity for the financial services industry in South Africa. This innovative low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology is transforming how South African banks ensure secure, high-speed and reliable communication across their branch networks.

LEO satellites, orbiting at about 1 000 km above Earth, offer a distinct advantage over traditional geostationary satellites (36 000km) by delivering low latency, high-speed internet. Recognising this potential, several prominent South African banks partnered with Q-KON and its channel partners to pilot and deploy Twoobii-LEO services, achieving exceptional results.

The Twoobii-LEO solution provides anytime, anywhere connectivity while adhering to the stringent security protocols essential for real-time transmission of sensitive bank account and financial transaction data. Beyond core transaction processing, this robust solution supports a comprehensive suite of banking operations, including:

Intranet services

Software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs)

Branch online management

Data backhaul

Staff and customer Wi-Fi

ATM services

Resilient

“From implementing the first fully operational Eutelsat OneWeb LEO site at a major South African bank, to collaborating with our channel partners on initial deployments for various financial institutions nationwide, we’ve clearly demonstrated the utility of the Twoobii-OneWeb solution in financial services,” said Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON. “We look forward to continuing the roll-out of this LEO connectivity solution to more bank branches, benefitting the customers of our leading digital banking clients.”

The Twoobii-LEO technology is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of resilient network architecture for financial institutions, offering:

High-grade primary or backup service for critical operations.

for critical operations. Improved network redundancy and uptime , ensuring continuous service.

, ensuring continuous service. Low latency (less than 70ms) , ideal for real-time applications.

, ideal for real-time applications. Secure integration with existing bank core networks.

with existing bank core networks. Uncapped fixed-fee services for predictable operational costs.

for predictable operational costs. Reliable speeds with maximum throughput of 100Mbit/s download and 20Mbit/s upload.

with maximum throughput of 100Mbit/s download and 20Mbit/s upload. Seamless integration with existing SD-WAN networks for automatic failover.

The adoption of Q-KON’s Twoobii-LEO satellite services has proven to be a transformative solution for leading South African banks, allowing them to deliver consistent, secure and scalable connectivity even in the most challenging and remote environments, ultimately enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

