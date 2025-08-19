Unlocking efficiency – the power of AI call transcription

AI call transcription converts spoken conversations into text, which can then be analysed, summarised and even integrated into your CRM system. With the right setup, you can:

Measure sentiment: Was the conversation positive, negative or neutral?

Was the conversation positive, negative or neutral? Create summaries: Condense 30 minutes of talk into a few key bullet points.

Condense 30 minutes of talk into a few key bullet points. Extract details: Automatically capture names, e-mail addresses or phone numbers.

Automatically capture names, e-mail addresses or phone numbers. Track agreements: Generate a task list from commitments made during the call.

Generate a task list from commitments made during the call. Link to CRM: Push call summaries directly into your company’s workflow.

The productivity and customer service benefits are huge – especially for businesses that handle high volumes of calls.

At Voys, we’ve integrated AI transcription into our Freedom cloud telephony platform so clients can switch it on or off as needed. But before you get carried away, you need to know the legal landscape.

Popia meets AI

In South Africa, AI call transcription is regulated primarily by the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). Soon it will also fall under the proposed AI Act, aligning local requirements with global AI governance trends.

Key legal obligations include:

Justification and impact assessment: You must be able to explain why you’re transcribing calls and show that the business benefits outweigh the privacy risks. For example, improving customer service can be a valid reason – but recording without a clear purpose is a red flag.

You must be able to explain why you’re transcribing calls and show that the business benefits outweigh the privacy risks. For example, improving customer service can be a valid reason – but recording without a clear purpose is a red flag. Transparency: Callers must be informed upfront if the conversation will be recorded or processed by AI. This is why you often hear messages like: “This call is recorded for quality and training purposes.” If AI is involved, you must state that too.

Callers must be informed upfront if the conversation will be recorded or processed by AI. This is why you often hear messages like: “This call is recorded for quality and training purposes.” If AI is involved, you must state that too. Data protection impact assessment (DPIA): If your transcription includes sensitive data such as medical or financial details, you’re required to perform a DPIA before processing.

If your transcription includes sensitive data such as medical or financial details, you’re required to perform a DPIA before processing. Data minimisation and storage limits: Only collect the information you need, secure it properly and delete it when it’s no longer required.

Only collect the information you need, secure it properly and delete it when it’s no longer required. Telemarketing compliance: For outbound sales calls, you must identify yourself, state the purpose and have permission before contacting consumers.

Sentiment vs emotion analysis – why it matters

There’s a key difference between sentiment analysis and emotion analysis.

Sentiment analysis: AI looks at the words spoken and classifies them as positive, negative or neutral.

AI looks at the words spoken and classifies them as positive, negative or neutral. Emotion analysis: AI analyses tone of voice to detect emotions such as anger, joy or sadness.

Under privacy law, emotion analysis is considered far more intrusive and is subject to stricter regulation. At Voys, we only perform sentiment analysis – we look at what was said, not how it was said.

Practical guidelines for using AI call transcription safely

To get the benefits without the legal headaches, follow these best practices:

Know your data: Understand what information is being recorded. Avoid using generic transcription tools for sensitive personal information.

Understand what information is being recorded. Avoid using generic transcription tools for sensitive personal information. Control your data location: Some AI services store and process data overseas, potentially outside Popia compliance. Always check where and how your provider processes data.

Some AI services store and process data overseas, potentially outside Popia compliance. Always check where and how your provider processes data. Be transparent with your customers: Inform them clearly about what is recorded, how it’s processed and why. If possible, give them the choice to opt out.

Inform them clearly about what is recorded, how it’s processed and why. If possible, give them the choice to opt out. Update your privacy policy: State what data you collect, your legal basis for doing so and how long you keep it. Make sure customers know they can request or delete their recordings.

State what data you collect, your legal basis for doing so and how long you keep it. Make sure customers know they can request or delete their recordings. Get internal buy-in: Inform staff and, if applicable, your company’s employee representatives. Ensure everyone understands the purpose and limits of AI transcription.

The Voys approach to privacy-first AI

At Voys, we don’t rely on third-party AI platforms that process your data behind the scenes. Instead, we run open-source AI models on our own secure hardware. This means:

We control where your data is processed;

No unknown third parties handle your customer conversations; and

Privacy comes before speed –we’d rather protect your data than process it a fraction faster.

Currently we:

Transcribe voicemails into text by default (with the option to turn it off);

Offer call transcription when customers have been informed and consent is given;

Provide summaries, sentiment analysis and detail extraction; and

Avoid processing high-risk data categories.

By building everything in-house, we protect our clients not just from potential fines – which under Popia can be substantial – but also from the reputational damage of a privacy breach.

Why this matters for your business

AI transcription isn’t just about efficiency. It’s about strengthening relationships with your customers. When you can instantly see the history of a conversation, you respond faster, more accurately and more personally.

Done right, it:

Boosts customer satisfaction;

Reduces staff time spent on admin;

Improves record-keeping for compliance and disputes; and

Gives teams better insight into customer needs.

Done wrong, it risks legal trouble, customer mistrust and significant fines.

Final thoughts – use AI as a trust builder

AI call transcription is one of the most exciting developments in modern business communications. In South Africa, it can transform how sales and support teams operate – but only if implemented with a deep respect for privacy and the law.

When businesses are transparent, privacy-conscious and deliberate in their use of AI, transcription isn’t just a convenience. It’s a trust-building tool that deepens customer relationships and sets companies apart in a competitive market.

At Voys, we believe that technology should connect people – not compromise them. By using AI responsibly, you can have the best of both worlds: cutting-edge tools and customers who know you have their best interests at heart.

About Voys

Voys is a pioneer in cloud-based VoIP technology, helping businesses break free of traditional telephony constraints. With a robust and secure communication platform, Voys delivers crystal-clear calls, seamless CRM integrations and reliable service – even during power outages. Designed for the digital age, Voys is the smart choice for businesses looking to futureproof their communication. Visit voys.co.za to learn more.

Read more articles by Voys on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: