Cloud computing: A guide for smaller businesses - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral delves into what smaller enterprises need to know about cloud computing, with ESET cybersecurity specialist Gabriel le Roux.

In the podcast, Le Roux explains that, with the advent of broadband Internet access, small businesses can — but often aren’t — taking advantage of the cloud to their streamline operations, improve efficiencies and reduce costs.

Le Roux unpacks the advantages of cloud computing, including for backup, storage, hosting and accessing software applications delivered as a service.

The conversation then shifts to what companies need to know to ensure they are protected in the cloud from a security perspective.

