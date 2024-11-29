Consumer Commission warns against untraceable suppliers

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned South Africans to exercise caution when shopping after it identified 40 suppliers it can no longer trace.

“The NCC identified these suppliers through the complaints received from affected consumers, who had either bought products online or in-store,” the commission said in a statement on Friday.

“These suppliers accept orders, take consumers’ money, and never deliver the goods or services as expected.”

In the case of online suppliers, the listed companies allegedly abandon their websites or take them offline, the NCC said. The list of the suppliers suspected of being fraudulent is available on the NCC website.

Any suppliers on the list who have become traceable are advised to contact the NCC to be removed from the list, the organisation said.

The provision by businesses of proper sales records, with the correct physical address, contact numbers and websites, is a requirement of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission said.

“Suppliers are reminded of their obligation in terms of the Consumer Protection Act. This includes not marketing their offerings in a misleading or deceptive manner,” said the statement. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

