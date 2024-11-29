Miner to roll out R2.1-billion South African solar plant

Glencore’s South African ferroalloys division and its joint venture partner Merafe Resources have agreed a deal with Pele Green Energy to build a R2.1-billion utility-scale renewable energy plant.

Nedbank and Absa will provide debt, while Pele will contribute equity, Pele’s MD, Gqi Raoleka, said in an interview. The 100MW solar plant will be built at the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture’s operation in the Free State province, he said.

“By reducing carbon emissions and increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix, the Sonvanger solar plant adds to South Africa’s goal of a low-carbon future,” said Raoleka.

Policy reforms in South Africa now allow companies to construct utility-scale electricity plants

Policy reforms in South Africa now allow companies to construct utility-scale electricity plants, which has seen a jump in private development of renewable energy in Africa’s most-advanced economy. The country will have 32GW of installed renewable capacity within the next five years, according to an industry forecast by GreenCape.

The project is Pele’s first for a private client and is part of wider plans to develop 5GW of capacity, according to Raoleka.

The development is in line with Glencore’s broader climate strategy and responsible sourcing of commodities, said Glencore’s Ferroalloys CEO, Japie Fullard. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: