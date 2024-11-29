Bookmarks | How AMD went from budget Intel alternative to x86 contender

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Ten years under Lisa Su: How AMD went from budget Intel alternative to x86 contender: Under Lisa Su’s leadership, AMD has transformed from a struggling budget alternative to a serious contender in the x86 processor market. By rebuilding core architectures like Ryzen and Epyc, AMD has challenged Intel and gained significant market share. Despite strides in desktop, data centre and mobile, it still trails Nvidia in GPUs. Read more on The Register . DM

Huawei’s new smartphone marks a ‘turning point’ for US-China tech war: Huawei’s new smartphone, powered by its proprietary HarmonyOS Next, signals a major milestone in the US-China tech rivalry. Defying US sanctions, Huawei’s innovation showcases China’s tech resilience, supported by US$30-billion in subsidies. While the OS faces app challenges, it’s a bold step towards breaking the Android-iOS monopoly. Read more on Semafor . DM

Why India’s latest Sun mission finding is crucial for the world: India’s Aditya-L1, the satellite executing the country’s maiden solar observation mission, has reported its first findings from an onboard visible emission-line coronograph – a device that helps scientists estimate the exact time a coronal mass ejection begins. Coronal mass ejections routinely impact Earth’s weather, as well as the region of space where the planet’s estimated 7 800 satellites are stationed. Read more on BBC News . NN

Intel awarded almost $8-billion in bid to protect US chip-making interests: The Joe Biden administration is giving Intel $7.9-billion in Chips Act funding to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing in the US. The agreement, confirmed by the US department of commerce, is the largest award granted under the Chips Act to date, though notably smaller than the up to $8.5-billion earmarked for the chip maker in March. More on The Verge . TS