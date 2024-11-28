Hackers steal R300-million from Uganda central bank

Offshore hackers stole USh62-billion (R305-million) from Uganda’s central bank, the state-owned New Vision newspaper reported on Thursday.

The hackers, identifying themselves as “Waste”, reportedly accessed the Bank of Uganda’s IT systems and illicitly transferred the funds earlier this month.

The hacking group based in Southeast Asia sent part of the stolen money to Japan, New Vision said, citing unnamed sources at the bank.

Uganda’s biggest independent newspaper reported the theft may have involved collusion by insiders

The Bank of Uganda did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. The Ugandan police also did not respond to a request for comment.

New Vision said the central bank had successfully recovered over half of the money from the hackers. In response to the cyberattack, President Yoweri Museveni has ordered an investigation, it said.

Separately Uganda’s biggest independent newspaper, Daily Monitor, reported that the theft may have involved collusion by insiders.

Cyber thefts from banks and other financial service providers, including telecommunications firms, have occurred many times in Uganda. However, police officials have said that some banks are reluctant to publicly acknowledge such incidents due to fears of alienating customers. — Elias Biryabarema, (c) 2024 Reuters

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: