Uganda confirms hack of its central bank

A senior official at Uganda’s finance ministry confirmed that accounts in the country’s central bank had been hacked but he downplayed the extent of the losses.

The Bank of Uganda had said late on Thursday it was awaiting a police investigation into a news report that offshore hackers stole USh62-billion (R305-million) from the central bank.

State-owned New Vision newspaper reported on Thursday that hackers, identifying themselves as “Waste”, accessed the Bank of Uganda’s IT systems and illicitly transferred the funds earlier this month.

It is true our accounts were hacked into but not to the extent of what is being reported

State minister for finance Henry Musasizi confirmed the hack and said the police’s criminal investigations department and the auditor-general were probing the incident.

“It is true our accounts were hacked into but not to the extent of what is being reported. When this happened, we instituted an audit and at the same time, and investigation,” he told parliament on Thursday.

“To avoid misrepresentation of facts, I wish to indulge the house that we be patient that when the audit is finalised, which is now at the tail end, I come and report.”

The hacking group, based in Southeast Asia, sent part of the stolen money to Japan, New Vision said, citing unnamed sources at the bank. New Vision said the central bank had successfully recovered over half of the money from the hackers.

Frequent attacks

Uganda’s biggest independent newspaper, Daily Monitor, reported that the theft may have involved collusion by insiders.

Cyber thefts from banks and other financial service providers, including telecommunications firms, have occurred many times in Uganda. However, police officials have said that some banks are reluctant to publicly acknowledge such incidents due to fears of alienating customers. — Elias Biryabarema, (c) 2024 Reuters

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: