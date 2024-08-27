Introducing data analytics as a service from Calybre

Around 1980, a statement was made by Bill Gates that Microsoft’s mission was “to have a computer on every desk and in every home”. The goal, all those years ago, was to make computers accessible to everyone, and this sweeping statement became a driving force behind Microsoft’s success.

The results of such visionary ideas are evident in every home and every business. We can no longer imagine a business that doesn’t take advantage of technology.

These days, businesses are faced with more data, and more need to make data-driven decisions, than ever before. Trying to navigate the data landscape has become increasingly overwhelming for businesses of all sizes and in all industries.

Data analytics for every business

Just like Microsoft’s original mission was to put a computer on every desk, Calybre aims to make data analytics available to every business.

We understand how frustrating and daunting it can be to know that you need to do something about accessing the information locked in your data, but how to actually start isn’t easy, takes a whole lot of preparation and planning and quite possibly is not the thing that you are best at.

Calling in the experts sounds expensive – experts are expensive, right? – and is probably even more time-consuming – you are going to have to onboard them into your business, explaining all the nitty gritty details.

Your fear that you might not get it right and end up wasting a whole lot of budget and time is preventing you from taking those first crucial steps.

One team of pink, fluffy unicorns, please

Building a data solution is still not possible with a one-man band. Although new artificial intelligence practices may help you, they still won’t solve all your data challenges. Creating a robust, functional and secure data architecture requires the input of a number of specialised individuals, such as data engineers, data analysts and data scientists as well as the supporting roles of the data strategists, the data governance experts and the data security guys.

Hiring a fully functional data team, able to cover all aspects of the data landscape, is highly challenging. These specialists are in short supply. Not only is everyone on the lookout for this rare species, but finding a full team of people who are all up to date with the latest technologies and who are aligned to your company culture and to each other will realistically take a few years to get right.

Calybre’s data analytics as a service (DAaaS)

With Calybre’s DAaaS, we focus on the outcomes that your business requires, with our team working in the background to ensure that the data magic happens. We avoid long, drawn-out processes: our team can hit the ground running owing to the framework we have carefully built based on years of experience being in the data and consulting industry.

Rather than deploying an entire team, we phase the required specialists in and out as required. For our clients, the experience is seamless. And the best part is that it is so affordable; you can literally access a multi-skilled data team for the equivalent cost of a single data engineer!

We understand that every business is unique. That’s why we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions. DAaaS is best suited to organisations who are trying to fast-track their data maturity journey. You might be a small to medium-sized business grappling with multiple spreadsheets, all containing different versions of the truth; or a department in a larger enterprise needing to report rapidly and accurately to group company functions. We match the sizing of our DAaaS solution to the size of your company and your specific .

Why choose Calybre’s DAaaS?

When you choose to solve your data challenges with Calybre’s DAaaS, you immediately gain access to a team of data professionals who are up to date with the latest technology trends.

You are never too small or insignificant to be important to us. Our consultants will show you how much they care about you achieving the best outcomes from the service.

Our leaders are not just figureheads – they remain involved at all levels, from recruiting our Really Awesome Data People to ensuring that we deliver on our promises to our customers. We really believe that you should be able to #ExpectMore from your data consultants.

Our people become your people. We integrate with your team so seamlessly you’ll forget we weren’t always there.

The trend of DAaaS

A 2022 Forrester report highlights the advantages of using data analytics as a service as follows:

Cost efficiency: DAaaS can reduce the need for significant upfront investments in infrastructure and personnel. Scalability: The service can easily scale with your business needs, allowing for flexibility as your data requirements grow. Access to expertise: Service providers often have specialised knowledge and advanced tools that might be costly or difficult to develop in-house. Focus on core business: By outsourcing data analytics, companies can focus more on their core competencies and strategic goals.

No brainer? Give us a call!

Calybre is a data consulting company based in South Africa and the UK. To find out more about how Calybre can help you unlock the story in your data, visit us at www.calybre.global.

